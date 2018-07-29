Plans to redevelop the property at 1058 Pandora Ave., home to Wellburn’s Market since 1914, include a 6-storey addition with 84 units of rental housing. Kristyn Anthony/VICTORIA NEWS

Community to get first look at plans for Wellburn’s redevelopment

Presentation at North Park Neighbourhood Association slated for Aug. 1 at 7 p.m.

A proposal to redevelop the property where Wellburn’s Market has stood for more than 100 years will be presented to the community Wednesday evening at the North Park Neighbourhood Association.

It will be the first look at Vancouver-based District Development Corp.’s plan to restore the facade of the registered heritage building and construct a 6-storey addition with 84 rental units at the corner of Cook Street and Pandora Avenue.

“Victoria’s original downtown grocery store” opened in 1914 by Matthew Wellburn, when the market shared the property with a bank, bakery and pharmacy as well as the Parkway Apartments on the second floor.

In 1995 a major renovation was undertaken – by the Lum family who purchased the business in 1983 – to give most of the street-level space to the market, save for 300 square feet occupied by the Cook Street Barber.

The registered heritage building housing Wellburn’s Market has stood at the corner of Cook Street and Pandroa Avenue since 1911. Kristyn Anthony/VICTORIA NEWS

The redevelopment could mean the loss of the longtime grocer in the neighbourhood.

At the Aug. 1 presentation, those interested will also get a look at the development proposal for 919 and 923 Caledonia Avenue where plans are slated to restore the existing house and build a multi-family structure with 19 rental units.

kristyn.anthony@vicnews.com

