BC Transit’s Cowichan-Victoria commuter bus service has cut back to just three round-trips on weekdays until the construction on the Malahat is complete. (Citizen file)

Commuter bus from Cowichan adds another round-trip to Victoria

Malahat construction has seen a reduction in BC Transit’s Cowichan commuter service

Given the construction on the Malahat as a result of the flooding, there are still just three bus round trips available for BC Transit commuters to and from the Cowichan Valley region, two from Duncan and one from Shawnigan Lake.

The route 66 Duncan commuter buses are now leaving Village Green Mall at 5:32 a.m. and 6:10 a.m., and will begin the return trip from Government and Superior in Victoria at 3:45 p.m. and 4:45 p.m.

The route 99 Shawnigan Lake commuter bus will continue with one return trip each weekday. The bus will leave Cobble Hill Station at 6:45 a.m., and will begin the return trip from Government and Superior at 4:40 p.m.

“All other regularly scheduled travel times for these routes have been cancelled, and the above travel times will remain in place until further notice,” said the news release issued by BC Transit spokesperson Lenore Kennedy. “Customers may experience delays and longer than expected travel times, due to the nature of travel and ongoing construction on the Malahat.”

The situation is evolving as construction continues and customers are urged to look online for the most up-to-date information. The Cowichan Valley bus schedules and updates can be found at: https://www.bctransit.com/cowichan-valley/schedules-and-maps/alerts

Customers may also call the transit information line at 250-746-9899 for further information.

