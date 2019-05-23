Commuter Challenge proves biking to work was the faster option on Wednesday

Greater Victoria teams raced from across the region to a downtown finish line

The results are in and once again the Commuter Challenge proves that cycling to work is often the faster choice — although they didn’t account for the added shower needed to wash away the sweat.

More than 20 teams of motorists-versus-cyclists faced off Wednesday morning to see who would make it to the downtown finish line faster.

Of the 22 registered teams, 19 of the cyclists beat their motorist counterparts, one team tied and only two motorists won.

All of the cyclists commuting from the West Shore beat their motorist counterparts, and the cyclist from the BC Transit team, which started at the Langford Transit Exchange, beat his motorist by almost 30 minutes.

In both of the day’s council match-ups the cycling councillors outpaced their motoring colleagues, with Coun. Geoff Young coming in minutes before city clerk Chris Coates and Coun. Andrew Appleton beating Coun. Hazel Braithwaite.

Organizers of the event say the message is clear — no matter where you live in Greater Victoria, commuting by bike is a viable and, in many cases, a time-saving way to get to work. They hope the day’s results will encourage those who are hesitant about biking to work to give it a try.

They note the combined advantages of health benefits, cost saving and avoidance of traffic and parking stress make commuting by bike the most enjoyable way to get to work.

The Commuter Challenge was the first official Bike to Work Week Celebration event, with the official kick-off happening Monday, May 27. Events will take place throughout the region with more than 22 Celebration Stations where people can enjoy food, beverages, giveaways, prize draws and bike check-ups.

More than 685 teams have registered online with many more anticipated as the week approaches.

Anyone interested in taking part in this year’s Bike to Work Week events can register online at biketowork.ca/victoria.