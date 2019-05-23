More than 20 teams of motorists-versus-cyclists faced off Wednesday morning to see who would make it to the downtown finish line faster, with 19 cyclists of the 22 teams beating their motorist counterparts. (Nicole Crescenzi/News Staff)

Commuter Challenge proves biking to work was the faster option on Wednesday

Greater Victoria teams raced from across the region to a downtown finish line

The results are in and once again the Commuter Challenge proves that cycling to work is often the faster choice — although they didn’t account for the added shower needed to wash away the sweat.

More than 20 teams of motorists-versus-cyclists faced off Wednesday morning to see who would make it to the downtown finish line faster.

Of the 22 registered teams, 19 of the cyclists beat their motorist counterparts, one team tied and only two motorists won.

All of the cyclists commuting from the West Shore beat their motorist counterparts, and the cyclist from the BC Transit team, which started at the Langford Transit Exchange, beat his motorist by almost 30 minutes.

RELATED: Cyclists and drivers take to the streets Wednesday morning in first official Bike to Work Week celebration

In both of the day’s council match-ups the cycling councillors outpaced their motoring colleagues, with Coun. Geoff Young coming in minutes before city clerk Chris Coates and Coun. Andrew Appleton beating Coun. Hazel Braithwaite.

Organizers of the event say the message is clear — no matter where you live in Greater Victoria, commuting by bike is a viable and, in many cases, a time-saving way to get to work. They hope the day’s results will encourage those who are hesitant about biking to work to give it a try.

They note the combined advantages of health benefits, cost saving and avoidance of traffic and parking stress make commuting by bike the most enjoyable way to get to work.

RELATED: Victoria gears up for Bike to Work Week

The Commuter Challenge was the first official Bike to Work Week Celebration event, with the official kick-off happening Monday, May 27. Events will take place throughout the region with more than 22 Celebration Stations where people can enjoy food, beverages, giveaways, prize draws and bike check-ups.

More than 685 teams have registered online with many more anticipated as the week approaches.

Anyone interested in taking part in this year’s Bike to Work Week events can register online at biketowork.ca/victoria.


kendra.crighton@blackpress.ca
Follow us on Instagram
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Crews fight fire with fire to keep blaze from northern Alberta town

Just Posted

Village Block Party returns to Cook Street

Sunday’s event brings vendors, entertainment and coveted dog race to Victoria’s Cook Street

BC Transit offers high school grads free bus rides

2019 grads can choose two days in June to ride for free

BC business offers ‘clean start’ for people with employment barriers

CleanStart BC is looks to expand its Victoria staff

Thursday sees mix of sun and cloud, high of 22 C

Plus a look ahead at your weekend forecast

New roadside testing device can’t identify drug impairment says Vancouver lawyer

Lawyer says similar devices vulnerable to court challenge, testing for drugs different to alcohol

Kelowna toddler suffers cracked skull after fall from balcony

Neighbour who found the two-year-old boy said he has a bump the size of a golf ball on his head

Greater Victoria wanted list for the week of May 21

Greater Victoria Crime Stoppers is seeking the public’s help in locating the… Continue reading

POLL: Were you satisfied with the Game of Thrones series finale?

Millions gathered in front of their televisions Sunday night to watch the… Continue reading

Crews fight fire with fire to keep blaze from northern Alberta town

The wildfire now covers some 920 square kilometres

Man in B.C. charged with murder and arson in 2016 New Brunswick death

He is charged in the death of 71-year-old Lucille Maltais, who was found inside a burned down home

Improve your life and theirs, adopt a cat from the BC SPCA

The BC SPCA holds an adult cat adoption promotion

Support growing for orphaned Okanagan child after father dies in highway crash

Family thanks emergency crews for assistance in traumatic incident

RCMP probe if teen was intentionally hit with ski pole by mystery skier on B.C. mountain

The incident happened on March 20 on Grouse Mountain. Police are urging witnesses to come forward

Pipeline protester chimes in on Justin Trudeau’s B.C. fundraising speech

The government purchased the Trans Mountain pipeline and expansion project for $4.5 billion

Most Read