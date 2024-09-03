Comox-bound Harbour Air flight makes emergency landing near Bowen Island

No injuries or disruptions to flight operations on Friday

A Harbour Air flight bound for Vancouver Island was forced to make an emergency landing near Bowen Island Friday morning.

According to a statement from Harbour Air, the aircraft experienced a low oil pressure warning during the flight from Vancouver to Comox.

"While extremely rare, our pilots are trained for circumstances as such," the statement says. "The crew elected to divert the aircraft, and safely landed at Snug Cove. All guests were safely transferred to a coast guard vessel, and no injuries have been reported."

Emergency services responded to the incident quickly, and the passengers were returned to Vancouver.

The Harbour Air statement said that a replacement plane was made available and the incident did not cause any further disruptions to the flight operations on Friday.

"We appreciate the understanding and cooperation of our guests during this time and would like to thank the Coast Guard for their prompt response," the statement says.