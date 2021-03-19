Black Press media file

Black Press media file

Comox man dies in logging accident near Port McNeill

Port McNeill RCMP say criminality is not suspected.

A 41-year-old Comox man died last Monday after a logging accident near Port McNeill.

The Port McNeill RCMP, WorkSafe BC and the BC Coroners Service are conducting concurrent investigations into the workplace fatality that claimed the man’s life.

According to a news release from Senior Media Relations Officer S/Sgt. Janet Shoihet, just before 12:30 on March 15, the Port McNeill RCMP received a report of a workplace fatality at a logging facility on Mount Connolly. “When RCMP officers arrived they discovered a 41-year-old man from Comox had died in the tragic incident. His identity will not be disclosed.”

“While the circumstances surrounding the man’s death remain under investigation, criminality is not suspected,” states Sgt. Curtis Davis, detachment commander for the Port McNeill RCMP.

The release added that the BC Coroners Service and WorkSafe BC have been notified and are conducting their own, concurrent investigations into the incident.

RELATED: One dead in accident at Western Forest Product’s TFL 19 logging site in Gold River

@NIGazette
editor@northislandgazette.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

RCMPworkplace death

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Woman shot and killed in Vancouver’s Downtown Eastside
Next story
Royal Roads University to welcome students back on campus in September

Just Posted

Pam Buisa (left), team Canada rugby sevens player, is part of group raising money to get the essential items for unhoused people. (Black Press Media file photo)
Olympic rugby player helping bring essential items to Victoria’s unhoused

Pam Buisa wants to break down the stigma of homelessness and support the city’s vulnerable people

Saanich Coun. Susan Brice has been among those leading the charge to implement a ban on plastic bags at local stores. Council is scheduled to give final adoption to a bylaw banning plastic checkout bags on June 21. (Black Press Media file photo)
Plastic checkout bags could be banned in Saanich starting this summer

If adopted June 21, bylaw would go into effect 60 days later

Longtime environmental advocate Vicky Husband speaks at a ForestMarchBC rally on Friday in Victoria’s Centennial Square. (Don Descoteau/News Staff)
Greater Victoria residents rally to protect old-growth forests at B.C. legislature

ForestMarchBC rally part of a coordinated series of rallies across the Island and B.C.

People present at Lansdowne Middle School on March 10, 11 or 12 may have been exposed to a case of COVID-19. (Black Press Media file photo)
Another COVID-19 exposure reported at a Saanich middle school

Exposures may have occurred at Lansdowne Middle School north campus March 10, 11 or 12

Royal Roads University will welcome back students on campus this September. (John McKinley file)
Royal Roads University to welcome students back on campus in September

UVic and Camosun College also announce plans to return to in-person instruction

A health-care worker prepares a dose of the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine at a UHN COVID-19 vaccine clinic in Toronto, Thursday, Jan. 7, 2021. A single dose of Pfizer-BioNTech's COVID-19 vaccine is barely enough to cover the average pinky nail but is made up of more than 280 components and requires at least three manufacturing plants to produce. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Nathan Denette
COVID-19: Health officials give timetable for vaccinating all B.C. adults by July

People aged 79 will begin being able to book appointments on March 20

Free Reformed Church is seen as people attend Sunday service, in Chilliwack, B.C., Sunday, Feb. 21, 2021. British Columbia’s top doctor says she is thankful a petition challenging her COVID-19 orders in B.C. Supreme Court has been dismissed. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck
B.C.’s top doctor ‘thankful’ as court ruling upholds public health orders

Dr. Henry says officials working with religious groups to plan gradual return to in-person services

Hannah Ankenmann receives her first shot of COVID-19 vaccine administered by a Gwa’sala-‘Nakwaxda’xw Family Health nurse in early March. Small communities on Vancouver Island are receiving vaccine for entire communities. (Zoe Ducklow/North Island Gazette)
B.C.’s COVID-19 case count climbs to 737 on Friday

Up to 292 people in hospital, two more deaths

Black Press media file
Comox man dies in logging accident near Port McNeill

Port McNeill RCMP say criminality is not suspected.

Mesachie Lake’s Herrington family: dad Shaun, mom Cara, eldest daughter Charlotte, and new arrival Violet, who was born in a hurry on Sunday, March 7. (Angie Hughes photo)
Special home delivery for Vancouver Island mom

Mesachie Lake couple deliver baby in the driveway with entire fire department waiting outside

Minister of Housing David Eby called Penticton city council’s decision to try and close a shelter housing 42 people ‘disgraceful’ while opposition leader Shirley Bond called Eby a bully on Thursday morning. (File photo)
Opposition leader takes Minister Eby to task over Penticton shelter handling

The two politicians shared jabs during the Thursday morning session of the Provincial Legislature

Surrey RCMP officers seen wearing masks during an incident in Surrey in March 2021. (Shane MacKichan photos)
B.C. RCMP ‘very pleased’ to be included in COVID-19 vaccine priority groups

B.C. government announced frontline workers to be included in phases 2, 3

Dee Gallant and Murphy are going to be featured as a question in a German game show. (Photo submitted)
Chemainus woman who sent cougar scurrying with Metallica tapped by German game show

And the answer is, Who used a heavy metal song in 2019 to eliminate danger?

British Columbia officials plan to meet next week with arts organizations who’ve felt shut out of conversations about reopening plans during the pandemic. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck
The arts are not a ‘frill,’ say B.C. groups frustrated with lack of communication

Health officials plan to meet with arts organizations about reopening plans amid COVID-19 pandemic

Most Read