Comox structure fire claims the lives of two people

Firefighters roll out hose-line as smoke billows from a residential lot on Ryan Road East Friday, Jan. 6. Photo by Michelle Wells.

A structure fire in a single-family home off Ryan Road East in Comox claimed the lives of two people Friday (Jan. 6) afternoon.

Comox Fire Rescue Chief Gord Schreiner said they received a call for the fire around 4:15 p.m. and two elderly people in the home did not survive.

He noted nearly every one of their trucks responded to the blaze in addition to 28 firefighters.

“Right now, (the fire) looks to be accidental and the damage is significant as the home was older,” he added.

Ryan Road East between Anderton Road and Military Way was closed shortly after the fire started as the fire hydrants were on the opposite side of the street, Schreiner said. Firefighters had to lay hoses across the road, and some drivers continued to drive over the hoses – something that is illegal, he added.

The road was re-opened around 7 p.m.

Due to flare-ups at the site, Comox Fire Rescue maintained one vehicle overnight with firefighters rotating throughout the night and into Saturday morning to ensure the fire remained extinguished.



photos@comoxvalleyrecord.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

RELATED: Comox structure fire closes Ryan Road East

Fatal Fire