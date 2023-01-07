Firefighters roll out hose-line as smoke billows from a residential lot on Ryan Road East Friday, Jan. 6. Photo by Michelle Wells.

Firefighters roll out hose-line as smoke billows from a residential lot on Ryan Road East Friday, Jan. 6. Photo by Michelle Wells.

Comox structure fire claims the lives of two people

The fire began in a home off Ryan Road East Jan. 6

A structure fire in a single-family home off Ryan Road East in Comox claimed the lives of two people Friday (Jan. 6) afternoon.

Comox Fire Rescue Chief Gord Schreiner said they received a call for the fire around 4:15 p.m. and two elderly people in the home did not survive.

He noted nearly every one of their trucks responded to the blaze in addition to 28 firefighters.

“Right now, (the fire) looks to be accidental and the damage is significant as the home was older,” he added.

Ryan Road East between Anderton Road and Military Way was closed shortly after the fire started as the fire hydrants were on the opposite side of the street, Schreiner said. Firefighters had to lay hoses across the road, and some drivers continued to drive over the hoses – something that is illegal, he added.

The road was re-opened around 7 p.m.

Due to flare-ups at the site, Comox Fire Rescue maintained one vehicle overnight with firefighters rotating throughout the night and into Saturday morning to ensure the fire remained extinguished.


photos@comoxvalleyrecord.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

RELATED: Comox structure fire closes Ryan Road East

Fatal Fire

Be Among The First To Know

Sign up for a free account today, and receive top headlines in your inbox Monday to Saturday.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Previous story
Saanich police searching for missing 45-year-old man

Just Posted

Michael Joya last spoke to his family January 5, and police are asking for the public’s help to find him. (Courtesy of Saanich police)
Saanich police searching for missing 45-year-old man

Yukatsu & Uburger on Blanshard is pink and has a bulgogi burger. (Chris Campbell photo)
This new all-pink Asian diner just might have Victoria’s best burger

Monthly bottle collections at Oak Bay High in 2022 raised $7,499.85 for revitalization of the Jack Wallace Memorial Track. (Christine van Reeuwyk/News Staff)
Oak Bay Rotary, alumni double down on 50/50 bottle drives

The Canada sign in Victoria’s Inner Harbour is pictured in early 2023. Canada accepted a record number of immigrants in 2022. (Jake Romphf/News Staff)
Immigration key to Greater Victoria’s economy as Canada set record in 2022