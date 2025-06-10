Comox Valley man fined $60,000 for destroying fish habitat

Property owner made unauthorized riverbank alterations

A Comox Valley man was fined $60,000 for destroying a fish habitat along the Trent River.

Courtenay Provincial Court found David Tingley guilty of "failing to correct work that he had done illegally on his property, that affected fish and fish habitat on the Trent River," a release from Fisheries and Oceans Canada says. "The case stems from work carried out without Fisheries Act authorization over successive years on one of Mr. Tingley’s properties, which is bisected by the Trent River, an important fish bearing watercourse."

Tingley made unauthorized habitat alterations to the riverbank, and was ordered to remediate the damage in 2020. When he failed to meet a deadline set by DFO, he was charged with failing to follow the direction of a fisher officer.

Tingley was fined $60,000, which will be directed to the Environmental Damages fund for conservation and protection of salmon on Vancouver Island.

"Protecting fish and fish habit is vital to help sustain and support Canada’s precious marine species," the statement from DFO says. "Under Canada’s Fisheries Act, measures must be taken to avoid causing the death of fish and any harmful alteration, disruption or destruction of fish habitat when conducting any work or activities in or near water."