Comox Valley RCMP, first responders on scene at Comox Lake incident

Public is being asked to stay away from the area

Emergency crews are responding to a serious incident near the Comox Lake campground Thursday (July 31) afternoon, with Comox Valley RCMP and other first responders on scene.

The public is being asked to stay away from the area. The concession at Cumberland Lake Park & Campground has closed at 3 p.m.

Cumberland Mayor Vickey Brown confirmed the incident on social media and added she is "sending both our emergency response teams and the family involved strength, love and compassion."

The story will be updated as more information becomes available.