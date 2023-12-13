 Skip to content
  1. Home
  2. News

Comox Valley RCMP investigate assault along Courtenay trail

The incident happened on the Riverside Trail under the 17th Street bridge
Erin Haluschak
Erin Haluschak
web1_231213-cvr-police-incident_1
Frontline officers responded to a call at approximately 10:30 a.m. for an incident near the 17th Street bridge Dec.7. Photo by Peter Diespecker/Record Staff

The Comox Valley RCMP is investigating an assault with a weapon that occurred Thursday, Dec.7, on the Riverside Trail under the 17th Street bridge in Courtenay.

Frontline officers responded to the call at approximately 10:30 a.m., spoke with the victim and identified the location of the scene.

The initial investigation indicates that the two individuals involved - the suspect and victim - had an altercation earlier in the day which led up to this assault. The victim was taken to hospital after suffering a serious, non-life-threatening injury to his head.

Investigators have gathered surveillance footage, interviewed witnesses, examined the scene and are currently working to apprehend the suspect. The incident is being considered an isolated and targeted assault with no risk to the general public.

Anyone with additional information is asked to call the Comox Valley RCMP at (250) 338-1321 and refer to file 2023-19249.

Erin Haluschak

About the Author: Erin Haluschak

Erin Haluschak is a journalist with the Comox Valley Record since 2008. She is also the editor of Trio Magazine...
Read more