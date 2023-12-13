Comox Valley RCMP investigate assault along Courtenay trail

The incident happened on the Riverside Trail under the 17th Street bridge

The Comox Valley RCMP is investigating an assault with a weapon that occurred Thursday, Dec.7, on the Riverside Trail under the 17th Street bridge in Courtenay.

Frontline officers responded to the call at approximately 10:30 a.m., spoke with the victim and identified the location of the scene.

The initial investigation indicates that the two individuals involved - the suspect and victim - had an altercation earlier in the day which led up to this assault. The victim was taken to hospital after suffering a serious, non-life-threatening injury to his head.

Investigators have gathered surveillance footage, interviewed witnesses, examined the scene and are currently working to apprehend the suspect. The incident is being considered an isolated and targeted assault with no risk to the general public.

Anyone with additional information is asked to call the Comox Valley RCMP at (250) 338-1321 and refer to file 2023-19249.