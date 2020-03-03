Comox Valley RCMP looking for stolen vehicle; could be in Nanaimo

  • Mar. 3, 2020 1:30 p.m.
  • News

On Feb. 19, 2020, a white Honda Civic was reported stolen from a residence on the 2000-block of Fitzgerald Avenue in Courtenay.

The vehicle is a 2017, two-door, Honda Civic. It is white with distinctive red trim.

“We have evidence that the licence plates on the vehicle were recently switched in Nanaimo,” said Const. Terragni, media relations officer, Comox Valley RCMP. “This doesn’t necessarily mean the vehicle is still in Nanaimo, it could have travelled back here to Courtenay or to another community” she added.

If you have information or if you see this vehicle, please call the Comox Valley RCMP at 250-338-1321. If you wish to remain anonymous, contact Comox Valley Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477) or online at comoxvalleycrimestoppers.bc.ca

RCMP

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Sooke politician finds solution to goose poop problem
Next story
B.C. minor hockey association apologizes after boy, 8, wins $200 cannabis prize

Just Posted

Langford city staff take precautions, avoid shaking Minister’s hands amid COVID-19 fears

It’s reasonable to think about not shaking hands, says BC’s provincial health officer

Cost estimates for new wall along Dallas Road build up to $3.85M

The replacement balustrade costs also include new pavement and a bike lane

Sooke politician finds solution to goose poop problem

New machine acts like a field Zamboni to clean up the fields

Review of off-leash dogs on Saanich beaches postponed until mid-July

Cadboro Bay Residents’ Association to conduct public consultation

Missing man believed to be travelling from Langford to Duncan, say RCMP

Raymond Begin, 63, left in a 2011 white Ford van on Feb. 29

WATCH: Sooke’s top stories

A round-up of this week’s top stories

Donation dog for the blind stolen from Cowichan grocery store

Bolt cutters used in theft

UPDATE: Former B.C. Scouts leader charged with child porn had ‘direct contact’ with children

Charges were sworn against Edward Johannas Vandeyck on Feb. 28

B.C. confirms 9th case of COVID-19 as man who travelled to Iran

Man in his 50s in Fraser Health’s area

B.C. government proposes paid leave for domestic abuse, sexual violence victims

Survey says job-protected unpaid leave isn’t enough

Amid COVID-19 panic, B.C. psychologist urges shoppers to not clear out grocery stores

Urgency, scarcity and anxiety are spurring shoppers to overbuy

B.C. minor hockey association apologizes after boy, 8, wins $200 cannabis prize

Dawson Creek Minor Hockey Association issued the apology as part of a larger statement on March 3

Fisheries and Oceans Canada to reinstate 2019 Fraser River Chinook sports fishing restrictions on interim basis

North Island-Powell River MP calls for measures to support sport fishery

Comox Valley RCMP looking for stolen vehicle; could be in Nanaimo

On Feb. 19, 2020, a white Honda Civic was reported stolen from… Continue reading

Most Read