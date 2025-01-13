Comox Valley Search and Rescue team saves unconscious skier at Mt. Cain

'With time being critical, 49 North Helicopters transported members of our team to the scene'

The Comox Valley Search & Rescue team came to the aid of a 35-year-old skier at Mt. Cain after they suffered a serious fall and was found unconscious on Saturday (Jan. 11).

CVSAR noted in a social media post they were quick to respond to the scene, and although the incident occurred outside ski boundaries, "the dedicated patrol team at Mt. Cain took immediate action, initiating rescue efforts and preparing for air assistance."

"With time being critical, 49 North Helicopters transported members of our team to the scene," stated CVSAR. "Mt. Cain patrol had expertly prepared landing zones for both the rescue helicopter and the air ambulance from Ascent Helicopters. The skier was located on a steep slope and had already been partially stabilized thanks to the efforts of Mt. Cain patrol and a doctor on-site."

CVSAR added in its post to social media that their team "completed the packaging and transported the injured skier using an Aerial Rescue Platform in a CDFL operation to the Mt. Cain parking area, where BC Emergency Health Services (BCEHS) took over care. This mission demonstrated the incredible collaboration between Mt. Cain patrol, BCEHS, 49 North Helicopters, and Ascent Helicopters. A huge thank you to everyone involved for your skill, speed, and teamwork that made this challenging rescue possible."