Vancouver Island woman pinned by deer Friday morning

With video: RCMP wrestle with tangled deer

  • Aug. 31, 2018 3:40 p.m.
  • News

Comox Valley RCMP members assisted a Comox woman Friday morning after she was pinned to the ground by a deer.

Police were called to investigate and when two police officers arrived on the property they found the woman on the ground attacked by a deer and unable to get up.

The woman had been outside looking for her cat when she discovered a deer entangled in something by her fence. She approached the large male deer and he turned on her, knocked her to the ground, and wouldn’t let her get up.

The two police officers from the Integrated Forensic Identification Section grabbed onto the deer and were able to free the woman so she could walk to a waiting ambulance.

The BC Conservation Service attended, sedated the deer and untangled him. The woman is back home recovering from some relatively minor injuries.

Police remind the public not to approach wildlife even if they appear to be in trouble.

Previous story
BC Ferry back in service, backlog frustrates travellers
Next story
Four charged in shooting of Manitoba RCMP officer

Just Posted

Three Rebels suspended, two put on notice after brawl against Raiders

No Raiders players were ejected or suspended

BC Ferry back in service, backlog frustrates travellers

The Spirit of Vancouver Island resumed service with the scheduled 3 p.m. sailing from Swartz Bay

Longtime Victoria cannabis activist wants to bring expertise to council table

Ted Smith: ‘Lack of affordable housing the most pressing issue in 2018 municipal election’

Oak Bay United Church submits development application

Fate of the affordable housing project will fall to new council

BC Ferries cancels four sailings between Swartz Bay and Tsawwassen

Spirit of Vancouver Island out of service due to incident involving a rescue boat

VIDEO: Trudeau determined to build pipeline, tackle climate change despite court ruling

Prime minister says government will get Trans Mountain project built ‘in the right way’

Growing the South Island: Jack Mar, Mar Farms

“At one time, the profit from farming made for a good living, but today it’s a huge expense to get into farming.”

Things to do in Greater Victoria this weekend

Friday Walk through the Victoria Inner Harbour this Friday and check out… Continue reading

Four charged in shooting of Manitoba RCMP officer

An 18-year-old First Nations man is facing two counts of attempted murder

Despite Trump deadline, NAFTA talks to resume next week

Any deal with Canada would be “totally on our terms,” said US president

Vancouver Island woman pinned by deer Friday morning

With video: RCMP wrestle with tangled deer

Trans Mountain expansion could be delayed for years: experts

The federal government will have to redo its consultation with all affected First Nations along the pipeline

VIDEO: Humpbacks breach so close man can smell whale

B.C. man could have reached out and touched ‘playful’ whales

Landslide victims in south central Interior to get disaster financial assistance

Financial assistance is available to victims in Cache Creek, Ashcroft and the Bonaparte Indian Band

Most Read