Company powers down planned expansion of B.C. battery plant

E-One Moli Energy pauses addition that would employ 350

Provincial and federal politicians, including B.C. Premier David Eby and Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, toured E-One Moli in Maple Ridge, when the expansion plans were unveiled. (The News files)

Battery manufacturer E-One Moli Energy has announced it is not going ahead with the expansion of its Maple Ridge plant – at this time.

The project would create 350 new jobs and secure more than 100 existing positions, making Moli Energy the city's largest private employer. A year ago, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and B.C. Premier David Eby both toured the plant and joined the company in announcing the $1-billion expansion, which senior government would partner in.

The federal commitment was $205 million, with another $80 million from the province, and the plan was for E-One Moli to expand its facility in Maple Ridge, and become Canada’s largest high-performance lithium-ion battery cell manufacturer. They would produce up to 135 million battery cells per year.

Maple Ridge Mayor Dan Ruimy assured the project is not dead.

"It's not really the bad news everyone thinks it is – they're not cancelling, they're just putting it on pause," he said.

With the company investing some $750 million in the project, it's easy to appreciate Moli Energy's prudence in watching developing energy markets, as well as the political climate in the Canada and elsewhere, Ruimy explained.

He pointed out the project is not overdue – it was slated for completion in 2028. The company has stated the plant expansion in Maple Ridge remains a sound investment.

"We're a supporting partner, and we want them to know that we want them to be here," Ruimy said of the city's role.

The company started in B.C. in 1977, and has operated from the Maple Ridge site since 1987 as a pioneer in the battery industry, with production facilities in Taiwan. Molicel batteries are used in motorsports, high-end autos, aircraft, medical equipment, power tools, and home appliances. The company was purchased in 2000 by Taiwanese-based Taiwan Cement Corp.

“What you’ve been able to build here over the past decades is more relevant now than one could ever imagine, and is part of the exciting future we’re building,” Trudeau told company chairman Nelson Chang last November.

Chang said he was thrilled to have the the green energy initiative in Maple Ridge.

“We believe that CO2 reduction is absolutely the key to success for all future businesses.”

The company recently opened a new production plant in Taiwan.