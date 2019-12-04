Company seeks temporary permit to store boats, trailers, and RVs on Saanich property

The temporary permit would be for three years with possibility of additional three-year extension

The Proposed access road to the property at 450 Creed Road would run through the property at 1880 Burnside Road, and is not expected to cause problems for neighbours. (CRD)

Saanich residents can air any concerns about a temporary use permit that would allow the storage of unoccupied recreational vehicles, trailers, and boats on a portion of land straddling rural Saanich and View Royal, during Monday’s committee of the whole meeting.

Goodwill Investments, who own the Highland Pacific Golf Course at 450 Creed Rd. and some neighbouring properties, applied to the District of Saanich for the temporary permit citing a need for storage of boats, RVs and, trailers owned by residents of apartments or small lots.

A report from Saanich staff indicates they support the permit. The Town of View Royal notified Saanich on Jan. 8 it opposes the permit, citing a lack of permanent road access and possible transportation impacts on View Royal if the permit is terminated.

READ ALSO: Outside traffic threatens safety of rural Saanich

The report states there is permanent road access along Creed Road which leads directly into View Royal, but the proposed access road through the property at 1880 Burnside Rd. (also owned by the applicant) would be less disruptive to the operations of the golf course, and is closer to Burnside Road.

The Proposed access road to the property at 450 Creed Road would run through the property at 1880 Burnside Road, and is not expected to cause problems for neighbours. (CRD)

The nearly 80-hectare parcel of land is on the southwest edge of the Rural Saanich Local Area. Parcels to the south of the property are within the Town of View Royal and are zoned for detached residential units on large and medium lots.

The report from Saanich staff on the permit application states impacts on neighbouring properties are expected to be “negligible.” The storage area would be 110 meters from the nearest property, in a depression in the land, and would be screened from sight by trees.

The proposed storage area is part of the 2002 Saanich water and drainage management plans, and Saanich Environmental Services stated it needs clarity on how the proposal wouldn’t negatively impact downstream water and habitats.

The property owner then submitted a letter from Colquitz Engineering which noted storage of boats, RVs , and trailers would not impact the stormwater management plan for the property, nor the rates of runoff.

The Saanich Planning Department sent referrals to the Prospect Lake District Community Association, the Residents Association of Strawberry Vale, Marigold and Glanford and the Town of View Royal.

READ ALSO: Sidney has ‘no significant concerns’ with large commercial project

The Prospect Lake District Community Association indicated no objection, while the Town of View Royal indicated it opposes the temporary permit, and no response had been received from the Residents Association of Strawberry Vale, Marigold and Glanford as of Nov. 25.

If approved by Saanich, the temporary use permit would allow the applicant to operate for a maximum of three years with one chance to extend the permit for an additional three years.

sophie.heizer@saanichnews.com