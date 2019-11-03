The Canadian Food Inspection Agency say Sobeys Inc. is recalling Compliments brand fresh cut vegetable products due to possible Listeria contamination. The products, which include Sweet Kale Blend (shown), Vegetable Platter with a Ranch Dip, Broccolini, Cauliettes – Chopped Cauliflower, Power Green Blend and Green Beans, all have best before dates of Oct. 31, 2019. THE CANADIAN PRESS/HO-Canadian Food Inspection Agency MANDATORY CREDIT

Compliments fresh-cut vegetables recalled due to possible Listeria

There have been no reports of illness linked to the products

The Canadian Food Inspection Agency say Sobeys Inc. is recalling Compliments brand fresh cut vegetable products due to possible Listeria contamination.

The products, which include Sweet Kale Blend, Vegetable Platter with a Ranch Dip, Broccolini, Cauliettes – Chopped Cauliflower, Power Green Blend and Green Beans, all have best before dates of Oct. 31, 2019.

They were sold across Canada, and anyone who has them should either throw them out or return them to the store where they were purchased.

There have been no reports of illness linked to the products, however, Listeria poisoning symptoms can include vomiting, nausea, fever, muscle aches, severe headache and neck stiffness.

ALSO READ: Chicken nugget recall expands to include Compliments brand

The Canadian Press

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Alberta separation wouldn’t solve problem of landlocked oil: expert

Just Posted

Be Prepared: Canadian Red Cross volunteers see the difference emergency kits can make

Black Press Media takes a look at emergency preparedness in Greater Victoria in this special report

Five things you should know before biking in Victoria’s fall weather

Fenders, wet lube, and more

Can B.C. cleanly power every car if we go electric?

Low-cost renewables are closer than appear, UVic study

University of Victoria presents honorary degree to tech, medicine and AI mastermind

UVic’s Chair of Transgender Studies nominated Martine Rothblatt for an honorary law degree

Be Prepared: BC Ferries to play crucial role in emergencies but also faces risks

Black Press Media takes a look at emergency preparedness in Greater Victoria in this special report

Three-year-old boy stabbed in Winnipeg to be taken off life support

Man charged with attempted murder had been under court order not to contact boy’s mother

Greater Victoria 2019 holiday craft fair roundup

Get a jump on your holiday shopping

Compliments fresh-cut vegetables recalled due to possible Listeria

There have been no reports of illness linked to the products

Alberta separation wouldn’t solve problem of landlocked oil: expert

B.C, or Canada, could still stand in the way of exporting oil to the coast

B.C. VIEWS: Is your community ready for the dementia wave?

Experts warn that the number of people living with dementia could nearly double in the next decade

Pettersson scores 2 as Canucks roll to 5-2 win over Sharks

Demko has 24 saves for Vancouver

Langley soldier, 101, receives service medals nearly 75 years after Second World War

Cloverdale Legion hosts ceremony 74 years in the making

‘They were unaware of the dangers’: Williams Lake SPCA urges caution for dogs in trucks

Injured puppy incident educates public on transporting unsecured pets in back of pickup trucks

Stampeders look to control playoff destiny in battle against B.C. Lions

Stamps (11-6) need to beat the B.C. Lions (5-12) to cement position

Most Read