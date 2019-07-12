David Winter and J. Scott have concerns that a six-storey development proposal on Goldstream Avenue near where they live could increase in scope now that the developer has purchased adjacent properties. (Rick Stiebel/News Gazette)

Concerns on the rise over six-storey building proposed for Langford

Developer acquiring properties adjacent to proposed Goldstream Avenue development

Rick Stiebel/News Staff

Concerns raised about a six-storey building on Goldstream Avenue have heightened with news the developer is purchasing adjacent properties.

Fairway Avenue resident J. Scott, and David Winter, who lives next to the proposed development at 641 Goldstream Ave., say word that the proponent, DB Services of Victoria, has purchased properties adjacent to the proposal has added to their concerns with the original proposal.

SEE ALSO: Proposal moving forward for 73-acre land parcel development in Langford

Scott and Winter were two of about 15 people who questioned elements of the original proposal at a Langford planning, zoning and affordable housing committee meeting in May for a 25-unit complex with a commercial component.

Scott presented a letter detailing concerns about traffic, safety, parking and density, as well as a petition signed by 26 people in the area who believe the project is too tall in scope for the neighborhood.

More people would have been at the meeting on May 27 if it had begun at 7 p.m. instead of 5:30, Scott said, adding that the timing made it difficult for working people to attend. “I don’t think they’re paying attention, I felt we weren’t heard.”

Winter said the number of people who signed the petition has doubled since the May 27 meeting, many of them residents of the four-storey building he lives in next to the property that is a mix of renters and owners. “We’re not against development in this neighbourhood, but it should be within scale,” Winter said.

Scott pointed out that none of the buildings on Goldstream Avenue in that area exceeds four storeys. “The other side of Goldstream, on the other side of Veterans Memorial Parkway, has the density of taller buildings, but on our side of Goldstream buildings do not exceed four storeys in height.

“Now that the developer is buying more adjacent properties, our concerns about safety and traffic and retaining the feel of the neighbourhood are amplified,” Scott said.

SEE ALSO: Langford’s journey from ‘Dogpatch’ to fastest growing city

Matthew McKay, development manager for DB Services, which is designing and building on behalf of the property owner, said the public hearing for the original plan is now on hold because of the recent purchase of more land adjacent to the property.

“We are investigating whether we will increase the size,” he said. “I can’t comment at this time as to whether we are going to add height. There’s a big jump in costs when you go higher.” He could not say when a new proposal would be submitted to Langford.

McKay said he advised the residents during the original planning, zoning and affordable housing committee meeting that concerns about trades parking on Fairway Avenue during construction would be addressed, and other feedback from people at that meeting would be incorporated into the next planning, zoning and affordable housing committee meeting.

“We recognize that it can be unsettling for residents in that area,” he noted. “We are trying to enhance the neighbourhood within the guidelines the City has established. Six storeys fits nicely within the OCP and Langford’s vision for the area.”

DB Services has completed 12 apartment buildings within Langford’s core in the past nine years, he noted. “We believe in livable, walkable communities that serve the needs of all. We’re here to invest in the community in the long term.”

Coun. Denise Blackwell, chair of Langford’s planning, zoning and affordable housing committee, said she could not comment until she’s had the opportunity to see what revisions DB Services submits to the committee.

SEE ALSO: Langford affordable housing development complete

rick.stiebel@goldstreamgazette.com

 

A proposal for a six-storey residential and commercial project at 641 Goldstream Ave. is on hold after the developer purchased adjacent properties. (Rick Stiebel/News Staff)

Previous story
Saanich worker’s death in 2017 lands employer $7,900 fine
Next story
Gordon Head development threatens Garry oak grove

Just Posted

Saanich worker’s death in 2017 lands employer $7,900 fine

WorkSafeBC details penalty, the second of three fines for fall protection violations

Earthquake rattles Washington state, felt on B.C.’s south coast

4.6 magnitude quake rattles Seattle shortly before 3 a.m. Friday

Gordon Head development threatens Garry oak grove

Gordon Head Road property previously covered under EDPA bylaw

Greater Victoria internet safety company warns public about spike in catfishing, sextortion scams

Young males being targeted through social media, scammers demanding money

Concerns on the rise over six-storey building proposed for Langford

Developer acquiring properties adjacent to proposed Goldstream Avenue development

VIDEO: Students review use of purple dye at frosh events after Health Canada warning

Products that contain gentian violet were linked to an increased risk of cancer

EDITORIAL: Incentives would fuel purchase of e-bikes

Much has been made recently about the incentives being doled out by… Continue reading

POLL: Should there be more incentives for people to purchase electric bicycles?

Drivers who hand over the keys to their old gas-guzzler to get… Continue reading

Greater Victoria wanted list for the week of July 9

Greater Victoria Crime Stoppers is seeking the public’s help in locating the… Continue reading

B.C. woman’s ‘Red Dress’ for missing, murdered Indigenous woman interrupts mail delivery

Wendy Chambers received a note that said the red dress hanging in her door was impeding Canada Post delivery

Emma Banner’s off-centre style woodwork on display at Sooke Fine Arts Show

Art show runs from July 26 to Aug. 5

B.C. family sees financial and emotional toll in childhood cancer treatment

Mother of three-year-old Ella discovered EI only allows for 35 weeks despite two years of chemo

Ex-BCTF president asks judge to dismiss anti-SOGI trustee’s defamation suit

First test of what’s known as anti-SLAPP legislation in B.C.

Albino sturgeon with freakishly large nostrils reeled in from Fraser River

Same large sturgeon was caught and tagged in same spot near Yale two years ago

Most Read