Conditions still ripe for wildfires across some parts of B.C. heading into Labour Day

Almost half of B.C. wildfires since April have been caused by humans

The BC Wildfire Service is calling on British Columbians to prevent forest fires over the Labour Day weekend.

The service said Thursday, Sept. 3, that conditions are still ripe for new wildfires in some parts of the province, especially with hot weather forecast for many regions this week.

Of the nearly 600 wildfires in B.C. since April, almost half (45 per cent) were caused by people.

Campers are reminded to check with BC Parks to see if camp fires are permitted where they plan to pitch their tents.

Anyone having a campfire over the weekend is urged not leave it unattended and to thoroughly put out coals before walking away.

The most recent fire to blaze in the province was that of the Christie Mountain wildfire in Penticton which spread over 2,000 hectares before it was brought under control last week.

