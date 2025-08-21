 Skip to content
Conduct hearing could spell dismissal for Vernon RCMP officer

Const. Shaun Miranda is the subject over allegations of 'discreditable conduct'
Brendan Shykora
An RCMP conduct hearing for North Okanagan Const. Shaun Miranda was held Monday, Aug. 18, 2025. (Morning Star file photo)

A member of the Vernon North Okanagan RCMP could soon be dismissed, pending the results of a Code of Conduct hearing. 

The internal RCMP hearing for Const. Shaun Miranda began Monday, Aug. 18. 

Miranda faces an allegation that he broke clause 7.1 of the RCMP's Code of Conduct. The "discreditable conduct" clause stipulates that RCMP members "behave in a manner that is not likely to discredit the Force."

According to the B.C. RCMP, conduct hearings are initiated when a member's dismissal is being sought based on the circumstances of allegations that have been put forward.  

"Conduct hearings are formal, court-like processes that are held before a board of one or more persons. Boards have the legal authority to hear evidence, such as sworn testimony, to make determinations as required and, if the contravention(s) is established, to administer various conduct measures including dismissal," the RCMP said in an email. 

Mounties did not share details about the allegations against Const. Miranda. A written decision will eventually be made available. 

The RCMP also said the length of the hearing is not known. 

Monday's conduct hearing was held at Vernon's Best Western Premiere Route 97 hotel. 

About the Author: Brendan Shykora

I started at the Morning Star as a newspaper carrier at the age of 8. I went on to pursue a Master of Journalism at Carleton University and have been a journalist in Vernon since 2019.
