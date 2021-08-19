UPDATE: Alleged assault on ferry from Victoria deemed a medical incident by police

One person taken to hospital for mental health assessment, say Delta police

Delta police were called to the Tsawwassen ferry terminal Aug. 18 for a report of an alleged assault, but quickly determined it was actually a medical incident. (Black Press Media file photo)

A BC Ferries’ sailing was delayed for 40 minutes Wednesday (Aug. 18) after ferry staff mistakenly called in a medical incident as an alleged assault to police.

Shortly before 4:30 p.m., BC Ferries issued a service announcement saying its Coastal Celebration ferry was running 40 minutes behind schedule due to a police incident.

Spokesperson Deborah Marshall told Black Press Media there was an alleged assault between two passengers. Marshall said the passengers wouldn’t cooperate with BC Ferries staff when they tried to intervene, so Delta police were called to meet them at the Tsawwassen terminal.

Officers quickly determined the alleged assault was in fact a medical incident, Delta police public affairs manager Cris Leykauf told Black Press Media. She said no one was injured and there was no risk to the public, but one individual was taken to hospital for a mental health assessment.

