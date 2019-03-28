UPDATED: Cougar evades police, dogs in Saanich

Provincial conservation officers and police are urging residents to be on the lookout after scouring a Gordon Head neighbourhood for a cougar Thursday afternoon.
At 1:30 p.m., a woman out gardening got a fright when she heard a growl behind her and saw the face of a cougar looking back as she peered through a hedge.
Conservation officers didn't locate a cougar today in #saanich #yyj They remind residents to call local police or the RAPP line at 1-877-952-7277 if they spot one. pic.twitter.com/2SlLNkbvZo
— Saanich News (@saanichnews) March 28, 2019
Officers scoured the neighbourhood of San Lorenzo Avenue, first on foot, then with dogs.
“We’ve had a number of confirmed cougar sightings in this area,” said Sgt. Scott Norris, BC Conservation Service. “ It doesn’t mean the cougar wasn’t here. Cougars are very elusive, when they want to be seen they’ll be seen, when they don’t want to be seen they’re gone.”
It’s a good reminder that there are cougars in Greater Victoria “from time to time” as young animals seek territory and the area offers plenty of food options, said Norris. “Young cougars are dispersing looking for new prey.”
Officers from the BC Conservation Service and Saanich Police department did not find the animal. However, police continue to urge residents to call them if they a cougar.
If you spot a cougar call local police or the provincial RAPP line at 1-877-952-7277.