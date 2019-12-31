BC Conservation Officer Service is investigating a Facebook posting reporting the alleged killing of black bear cub in the Beaverdell-Carmi region, northeast of Penticton. (File)

Conservation investigates possible poaching of black bear cub in Okanagan

BC Conservation Officer Service investigating alleged killing of cub in Beaverdell-Carmi region

[Warning: Photo below may be disturbing to some viewers. Discretion is advised]

The North Okanagan zone of the B.C. Conservation Officer Service is investigating the alleged killing of a black bear cub in the Beaverdell-Carmi region, northeast of Penticton.

Photos of the animal were posted on a public Facebook group Saturday night. The author of the post stated she believed the remains to be that of a bear cub, found at the end of Smoker Road.

Conservation officer Ken Owens who works in the North Okanagan zone said the woman had not reported the matter to the Report All Poachers and Polluters (RAPP) line

“It’s frustrating for us because we’ve not spoken to those individuals (who found the remains)” said Owens, Monday. “It’s difficult because there’s potentially lawful explanations for what’s shown in the post so a lot of people may be jumping to conclusions as to what’s happened.

“I looked at the post and people are saying it’s a bear cub but that’s not what I’m seeing.”

[Photo: Facebook]

READ MORE: South Okanagan hunter fined after luring bears in with greased logs, dog food

The black bear hunting season in the area runs from Sept. 1 to Nov. 30 and at no time is it legal to harvest a bear under two years of age or in a family unit.

As a result of the post he said a number of calls have been received from people on the RAPP line who are upset about the matter. The service is now asking anyone who may have first-hand information to call the line.

“In this type of situation people should instantly call the RAPP line,” said Owens about what people should do if they find something suspicious. “The quicker we’re notified about instances the easier it is for us to thoroughly investigate.

“I appreciate peoples’ concerns, through social media a lot more people are plugged in to what’s going on around them, but that being said, at times conclusions can be arrived at without all the facts.”

The RAPP line number is 1-877-952-7277.

 

Most Read