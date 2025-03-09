Conservationists warn increased herring quota could lead to collapse

“DFO is knowingly driving Pacific herring toward collapse—just like the Atlantic cod fishery in the ’90s,” says Karen McAllister, executive director of Pacific Wild. “We’ve seen this disaster before and know where it leads. If DFO doesn’t act now, herring will disappear, destroying entire marine ecosystems and coastal economies.”

McAllister's comments refer to a similar situation on Canada's east coast, where a moratorium on spring herring has not improved the fish stocks. The Atlantic moratorium was put in place in March 2022. On March 3, 2025, DFO extended the moratorium until 2026.

"The stock status is currently very much like it was the past few years," Jacob Burbank, a research scientist with DFO told the CBC on March 3. "The stock is still in the critical zone, and it has been in the critical zone since the early 2000s."