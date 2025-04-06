Conservative leader Pierre Poilievre stands by embattled B.C. candidate

Aaron Gunn, a conservative candidate for the North Island- Powell River riding, has come under fire for problematic posts on social media

Conservative Party leader Pierre Poilievre is standing by a B.C. conservative candidate after past comments about residential schools.

Aaron Gunn is the Conservative Party candidate for the North Island- Powell River riding. Gunn has come under fire recently after social media posts surfaced where he bemoaned the "sensationalizing" of the word genocide with regards to residential schools.

Poilievre was asked at a press conference in Osoyoos on Saturday if he still stands by Gunn, considering that "local mayors have said they don't support him" and that a letter sent to the Conservative party raised concerns about his candidacy.

Poilievre called the letter false and said that Gunn denying the impact of residential schools is "misinformation."

"[Gunn] said that he wants to continue to condemn the residential schools and build stronger partnerships with First Nations people to unlock our resources," said Poilievre. "We can produce incredible paychecks and opportunities for First Nations communities right across British Columbia, bring home production of natural gas and other major resource projects and in fact, bring in a First Nations resource charge that allows companies to pay those taxes directly to these communities so that they can have incredible prosperity."

Gunn had previously been an MLA candidate for the Liberal party in the 2021 provincial election, but was kicked out because of problematic posts on X (formerly Twitter).

NEW - Some troubling past comments from Vancouver Island Conservative candidate Aaron Gunn. In his comments posted in February of 2014, Mr. Gunn defends Vladamir Putin, offers opinions on the 'gay rights lobby' in Russia, and the opposition in Ukraine. #cdnpoli #bcpoli 1/3 pic.twitter.com/8jGvlLQSej — Jas Johal (@JasJohalBC) April 2, 2025

In the past week, four Conservative Party candidates have been booted from the campaign: two from Ontario, one from Quebec, and one from B.C.

Polieivere explained on Thursday that the vetting process for Conservative candidates is stronger than any other party.

"That's why we have a zero tolerance for anyone who acts unacceptably," he said during a campaign stop in Kingston, Ont.

The Liberal Party also removed three candidates recently, two in Alberta and one in Ontario.

Parties have until 11 a.m. pacific time on Monday, April 7 to finalize their nominated candidate. After that, they will not be able to replace anyone.