Conservative Leader Pierre Poilievre to speak at ‘Canada First’ rally

Party leader to address supporters in Ottawa
The Canadian Press
web1_1b921b94e36bc172feb3957e59d8fcd62d2f8650c11a603216769f7ce22eed93
Conservative Leader Pierre Poilievre addresses his caucus on Parliament Hill in Ottawa, on Sunday, Sept. 15, 2024. Parliament is scheduled to resume Monday following summer recess. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Spencer Colby

Pierre Poilievre is set to address Conservative party supporters this afternoon at a rally in downtown Ottawa.

The event is being branded as a “Canada First” rally and the party is asking people to wear red and white to honour the Canadian flag on its 60th anniversary.

U.S. President Donald Trump’s tariff threats and his repeated claims that he wants to annex Canada have prompted a sudden rise in Canadian patriotism.

At the same time, the combination of Trump taking over the White House and Prime Minister Justin Trudeau stepping down has led to a revival for the Liberals, with some polls putting them even with the Tories.

The Conservatives have been focusing their latest attacks on frontrunner Mark Carney.

In a new ad, the party says Carney is “just the man to help” Trump take Canadian jobs and says if Carney wins the Liberal leadership, “Canada loses.”

