Conservative leader Pierre Poilievre tours B.C. trailer company

This is Poilievre's second visit to the Okanagan in 2024 to court blue-collar workers

Under the supervision of Shop steward Doug Babyn, Conservative Party of Canada Leader Pierre Poilievre welds one of the trailers Peerless Limited in Penticton produces.

Federal Conservative leader Pierre Poilievre made his second visit to Penticton this year with a tour of Peerless Limited on Nov. 13.

Poilievre spoke with workers and even tried his hand at welding on one of the trailers Peerless produces.

The tour of Peerless was the second visit to a Penticton business in 2024, following a series of stops on March 9 including Peter Bros. Paving.

Poilievre was joined by Okanagan Conservative MPs Tracy Gray and Dan Albas.

Following the tour of Peerless' shop floor, Poilievre delivered an Axe the Tax rally speech to the workers before taking photos with them.

Many of Poilievres targeted issues - the carbon tax, catch-and-release of criminals, the recent call to cut sales tax on homes - were all present, along with calls to support Canadian businesses and Canadian workers.

Poilievre also spoke with media after the rally and addressed other questions.

Multiple names have thrown themselves into the ring for the Conservative candidacy in the next federal election, including local businessman Gary Johal and former B.C. Liberal/B.C. United MLA Dan Ashton, but there have been no signs of a selection. Poilievre also declined to share whether there was a timeline for that decision.

"It depends when NDP pulls its support for [Prime Minister] Justin Trudeau's government," said Poilievre. "What we'll be looking for is someone who's ready to axe the carbon tax, who supports my plan to get rid of the GST on new homes and who will vote to end the hug-a-thug catch-and-release criminal justice system."

Poilievre also expressed his support for a stricter approach to the opioid epidemic, including defunding safe supply, more border security and putting resources into recovery and rehab programs.

That also included support for mandatory treatment, as was floated by parties during the recent provincial election.

"I think there should be mandatory treatment in our prisons for minors who have lost control of their faculties," said Poilievre. "And I'm open to other actions for adults who are hopelessly and uncontrollably imprisoned in a life of addiction."

Following the tour of Peerless in Penticton, Poilievre headed out to Princeton, where he was scheduled to attend another Axe the Tax rally at the Princeton branch of the Royal Canadian Legion at 6:30 p.m.