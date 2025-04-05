 Skip to content
Conservative leader Poilievre announces new plans ahead of Okanagan outings

If elected prime minister, he plans to eliminate 25 per cent of all red tape within his first two years
20250327-canada-first-rally-port-kells-ab-0372
Thousands of people packed into a warehouse for a Conservative Party rally with party leader Pierre Poilievre on Thursday, March 27, 2025 in Surrey.(Anna Burns/ Surrey Now-Leader)

Ahead of events in both Osoyoos and Penticton on Saturday, April 5, Conservative leader Pierre Poilievre has announced via press release a plan to eliminate 25 percent of all red tape within his first two years if he is elected as Canada's next prime minister.

"This will significantly ease the administrative burden on taxpayers and businesses, waking up our economy from the red tape-induced slumber it has been in after a Lost Liberal Decade," stated the release.

Poilievre also wants to introduce a ‘two-for-one’ law, which would mandate two regulations be repealed for every new one imposed.

Additionally, the Conservative leader stated that for every $1 in new administrative costs, $2 must be cut elsewhere to relieve the government burden that makes it harder for Canadian businesses to compete globally.

“Yesterday, we learned of massive job losses in March and Liberal Mark Carney has no plan to reverse them. With jobs fleeing heavy Liberal taxes and red tape to the United States, he is doubling down on the policies that caused the problem, pledging just days ago to keep the No-Pipelines-No-Development Law C-69 in place," said Poilievre. "That will give our resources and jobs to the Americans."

Poilievre's upcoming appearances in the Okanagan on Saturday are his first since the writ dropped for the upcoming election. He will be at South Okanagan Concrete Products in Osoyoos at 10:30 a.m. and 1704 Government Street in Penticton at 4 p.m., with doors opening at 3:30 p.m.

Jordy Cunningham

About the Author: Jordy Cunningham

Hailing from Ladner, B.C., I have been passionate about sports, especially baseball, since I was young. In 2018, I graduated from Thompson Rivers University in Kamloops with a Bachelor of Journalism degree
Read more

