Conservative leader Poilievre visits Okanagan, vows to cut 'red tape' by 25%

'Canada First' rally comes to Penticton ahead of federal election on April 28

Conservative Leader Pierre Poilievre on Saturday (April 5) took his campaign to the Okanagan, pledging to support small businesses by cutting all bureaucratic red tape by 25 per cent within two years if elected Canada's next prime minister.

"Bureaucracy and red tape have grown," Poilievre said during a press conference at South Okanagan Concrete Products in Osoyoos. "The burden is staggering."

The federal party leader also said his government would introduce a ‘two-for-one’ law mandating that two regulations be repealed for every new one imposed.

"We'll give a legal mandate to the auditor general to ensure these rules are being followed," he added. "This will force the senior bureaucracy to constantly comb through the rules and get rid of unnecessary and useless regulations."

Poilievre will be holding a "Canada First" rally on Saturday afternoon at 1074 Government St. in Penticton.

Conservative candidate for Similkameen—South Okanagan—West Kootenay Helena Konanz and Dan Albas, candidate for Okanagan Lake West-South Kelowna, joined Poilievre in Osoyoos.

"Small business is the backbone of our small communities throughout the riding, and we need to support them," Konanz said.

Poilievre, who will be in New Westminster on Sunday, also said Saturday he would "stand up" to U.S. President Donald Trump and his administration's tariffs on Canada.

"The most powerful thing we can do to break free from dependence on the Americans is to unleash the power of our resources," Poilievre said.

He claimed his plan to cut income taxes by 15 per cent would provide "economic rocket fuel, especially in the Okanagan where you have so many realtors, small businesses, and entrepreneurs."

Doors to Poilievre rally in Penticton will open at 3:30 p.m.

Liberal Leader Mark Carney spent Saturday campaigning in Ontario, while the NDP's Jagmeet Singh was in Atlantic Canada.

Election day is April 28.