Conservatives lead by 46 votes in Kelowna-Centre as absentee ballots counted

A final count of all absentee ballots is expected to take place tomorrow, Oct. 28

Conservative's Kristina Loewen is leading in the Kelowna-Centre riding by 68 votes in the 2024 B.C. Election as of 6 p.m. on Oct. 27, 2024.

1 / 1 Conservative's Kristina Loewen is leading in the Kelowna-Centre riding by 68 votes in the 2024 B.C. Election as of 6 p.m. on Oct. 27, 2024. Advertisement

Update: Oct. 28, 2 p.m.

The most recent update from Elections B.C. has lessened the gap again in the Kelowna-Centre riding. Conservative Kristina Loewen is just 46 votes ahead of NDP's Loyal Wooldridge.

Update: Oct. 28, 1 p.m.

With Elections B.C. updating absentee ballots on the hour a new total has been tallied for Kelowna-Centre. Conservative Kristina Loewen is leading with 10,972 vo0tes to the NDP's Loyal Wooldridge at 10,908 votes. A difference of 64 votes.

Update: Oct. 28 12:05 p.m.

The most recent update from Elections B.C. has Kristina Loewen leading in Kelowna-Centre with 10,967 votes to the NDP's Loyal Wooldridge at 10,905 votes. A difference of 62 votes.

Update: Oct. 28 11:45 a.m.

Elections B.C. reports that the differential in Kelowna-Centre is now 60 votes as absentee ballots are counted. Conservative candidate Kristina Loewen 10,961 votes and NDP candidate Loyal Wooldridge has 10,901 votes.

Original

Conservative candidate Kristina Loewen continues to be the front runner following a the tabulation of all 65,000 absentee and mail-in votes and a partial recount of ballots cast in the Kelowna-Centre riding of the 2024 B.C. Election.

NDP's Loyal Wooldridge now trails Loewen by 68 votes.

Following the preliminary results on election night, Oct. 19, Loewen had a lead of 149 votes. The gap closed to a 72 vote lead while ballots were being counted on Oct. 26.

There were 818 absentee and mail-in ballots to be counted in Kelowna-Centre.

Provincially, approximately 65,000 absentee and mail-in ballots were tallied over the weekend.

In addition to the counting of mail-in and absentee votes, a partial recount was requested by Wooldridge after an error was found between a ballot account and a tabulator results tape.The recount was completed on Oct. 27.

The final count of all absentee ballots is ongoing and is expected to take place tomorrow, Oct. 28. Elections BC said results will be updated on their website every hour.