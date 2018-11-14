Const. Sarah Beckett’s family honoured on Remembrance Day

Poignant moments lingered long after the cenotaph ceremony in Langford on Remembrance Day.
After the 11 a.m. ceremony, at the nearby Langford Legion, local artist Paul Archer presented widower Brad Aschenbrenner with a special piece of art.
Aschenbrenner’s wife, Const. Sarah Beckett, was killed two years ago by drunk driver while on duty.
On April 5, 2016, Beckett, was killed by impaired driver Kenneth Jacob Fenton.
In July 2017 Fenton was sentenced to four years behind bars for his role in Beckett’s death. He will also be prohibited from driving for five years following his incarceration in a federal prison.
Ashenbrenner has since become an advocate for amendments to Bill C-75, a 300-page act making changes to the Criminal Code, the Youth Criminal Justice Act and other Acts.
