Brad Aschenbrenner, widower of Const. Sarah Beckett who died in the line of duty in 2016, with a special piece of art by West Shore artist Paul Archer. (James MacKenzie/Black Press)

Const. Sarah Beckett’s family honoured on Remembrance Day

Victoria Mountie was killed in the line of duty April 2016

Poignant moments lingered long after the cenotaph ceremony in Langford on Remembrance Day.

After the 11 a.m. ceremony, at the nearby Langford Legion, local artist Paul Archer presented widower Brad Aschenbrenner with a special piece of art.

Aschenbrenner’s wife, Const. Sarah Beckett, was killed two years ago by drunk driver while on duty.

RELATED: West Shore pays silent tribute to distant and recent losses during Remembrance Day ceremony

RELATED: Const. Sarah Beckett’s family sues drunk driver that killed her

RELATED: Husband of late RCMP Const. Sarah Beckett calls for harsher DUI consequences

On April 5, 2016, Beckett, was killed by impaired driver Kenneth Jacob Fenton.

In July 2017 Fenton was sentenced to four years behind bars for his role in Beckett’s death. He will also be prohibited from driving for five years following his incarceration in a federal prison.

Ashenbrenner has since become an advocate for amendments to Bill C-75, a 300-page act making changes to the Criminal Code, the Youth Criminal Justice Act and other Acts.


Artist Paul Archer presented this artwork to the family of Const. Sarah Beckett, a West Shore RCMP officer killed in the line of duty in 2016. (James MacKenzie/Black Press)

(James MacKenzie/Black Press)

