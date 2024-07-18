Construction begins on new hybrid ferries for central Island routes

Island travellers are another step closer to being served by one of four new Island Class vessels

Construction has officially begun on the first two of the four new battery-electric hybrid Island Class vessels that will serve central Vancouver Island routes.

The new Island Class vessels will serve Routes 19 (Nanaimo Harbour to Gabriola Island) and 23 (Campbell River to Quadra Island), with plans for fleet redeployment to address capacity constraints on Routes 6 (Crofton to Vesuvius), 24 (Quadra to Cortes), and 22 (Denman to Hornby). BC Ferries says this project will result in significant capacity increases and improved travel certainty, particularly during refit periods.

Steel cutting for the new vessels began this week at Damen Shipyards Galati in Romania and is a step in BC Ferries commitment to modernizing its fleet, enhancing service, and promoting environmental sustainability.



“These vessels represent a significant advancement in our fleet renewal efforts, aligning with our strategic vision for operational excellence and sustainability,” Ed Hooper, Executive Director of Shipbuilding at BC Ferries. “The start of construction brings us one step closer to realizing the benefits these vessels will bring to our customers and the communities that rely on us to get them where they need to go.”



Key features and benefits of the new Island Class vessels include:

Increased capacity: each vessel will accommodate nearly 47 vehicles and 400 passengers, providing greater service capacity and comfort for our customers.

Enhanced environmental sustainability: designed to operate on renewable BC Hydro electricity, these vessels will significantly reduce our environmental footprint, supporting the Province's CleanBC goals and bringing us closer to our 2030 targets by reducing emissions by 10,000 tons of CO2 equivalent.

Improved crew deployment: the new design will streamline crew operations, enhancing efficiency and effectiveness by having similar technology and protocols across the fleet.

Quieter ships: the updated propulsion system will reduce underwater radiated noise, ensuring quieter operations – benefiting marine life and enhancing the overall passenger experience.



“Today, the first steel plates were cut, marking the official start of production for our newest Island Class ships. These new vessels are a key component of our commitment to increasing our system capacity, enhancing our service capabilities and reducing our environmental impact,” Hooper said. “Their innovative design will also improve the overall efficiency and sustainability of our operations.”





This week’s milestone follows several key project developments, including the finalization of design specifications in March 2023, the selection of Damen Shipyards Group as the shipbuilder in June 2023, and the approval of the major capital expenditure required to construct the new vessels in September 2023.

The new vessels are set to begin arriving in BC in 2026.