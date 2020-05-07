The CRD is warning about wastewater discharge near the Clover Point pump station. (Nina Grossman/News Staff)

Construction causes wastewater spill near Clover Point in Victoria

As a precaution, signs installed for one day near the spill

Swimmers and pets should steer clear of some waters off Victoria after a wastewater spill Thursday morning.

Construction at the Clover Point Pump Station resulted in an unplanned wastewater discharge from the short outfall the morning of May 7, according to a Capital Regional District notice.

Waters affected are near Clover Point Park, between Cook Street and Hollywood Place and residents are advised to avoid entering the waters as the wastewater may pose a health risk.

As a precaution and in consultation with Island Health, beaches within the affected areas will be posted with public health advisory signs for one day.

Most Read