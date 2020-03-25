FortisBC responds to a gas leak in the 800-block of Orono Place on March 25. (Shalu Mehta/News Staff)

Construction continues after gas leak reported in Langford

FortisBC on site in the 800-block Orono Place

Orono Avenue in Langford is closed to traffic after a gas leak March 25.

A Fortis BC employee on site said the area is safe and construction is ongoing in the 800-block of Orono.

More to come.

