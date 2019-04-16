Ryker White, a grade 10 student at Royal Bay Secondary School said hallways at the school are getting more crowded as new students are welcomed in. Minister of Education Rob Fleming (left) and SD62 board chair and trustee Ravi Parmar both said the expansion to the school, which will be complete by August, 2020, is much-needed. (Shalu Mehta/News Staff)

Construction for much-needed Royal Bay school expansion underway

Expansion expected to be ready by August, 2020

Construction is well underway at Royal Bay Secondary School as a much-needed expansion is being built.

“This was a known outstanding issue that this school, as beautiful as it is, was simply built too small,” said B.C. Minister of Education Rob Fleming.

Twenty-one classrooms, 600 seats and a third gym with indoor turf will be added to the school and ready for students to use by August, 2020 according to Ravi Parmar, SD62 board chair and trustee.

Royal Bay was over capacity when it opened its doors in 2015. It was originally built to hold 800 students but the expansion will bring that number up to 1,400.

READ MORE: Construction to begin on Colwood’s Royal Bay Secondary expansion

The expansion, Parmar said, is going to make Royal Bay the largest secondary school on the Island.

Royal Bay was designed with the expansion in mind. Without it, projections show the school would be at 177 per cent capacity by 2026.

“We had portables proliferating on site immediately,” Fleming said. “When you look at the housing that’s underway, it’s obvious there will be kids coming here.”

Construction at the school began in January of this year. The total budget for the expansion is $32 million, with $29 million from the province and the rest coming from a local capital contribution.

The Sooke School District is the fastest growing school district per capita in the province. The District sees about 4 per cent growth per year. Meanwhile, other school districts like Surrey see growth of about 1 per cent per year.

Fleming said the Ministry of Education currently has many projects underway, some that will help with growing schools and communities in the West Shore and Sooke.

READ MORE: Bear Mountain land levelled for possible future school

He said projects on land that was bought in West Langford and on Skirt Mountain are forthcoming.

In December, 2017, the province announced its contribution of $23.3 million towards the purchase of a 6.5 hectare (16 acre) site in Langford’s Westhills community. Plans are to build an elementary and middle school on the site to help ease pressures at Dunsmuir and Spencer middle schools.

Scott Stinson, SD62 superintendent and CEO, said the District also has a long-range facilities plan that will look at building an additional secondary school in the West Shore as well as an elementary school on Skirt Mountain.

Last week, the plot of land owned by SD62 on Skirt Mountain was levelled in preparation for a future school.

Stinson said the District is also looking at the potential of three additional elementary schools along the Latoria corridor, a school in the Happy Valley area and increasing capacity at Sooke Elementary School.

“The whole West Shore and Sooke region continues to grow at an exponential pace,” Stinson said.

shalu.mehta@goldstreamgazette.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Previous story
800 former youth in care are using B.C.’s free post-secondary tuition program
Next story
Microsoft deal means more access for all Canadian public servants: minister

Just Posted

Rally moves through downtown Victoria

National Day of Action on the Overdose Crisis rally started at Centennial Square

Volunteers find cat who escaped fatal Esquimalt fire

Blueberry belonged to the fire’s only victim, Judith Rose Burke

UVic researcher gets $1.08 million to study the link between sugar, immune cells and cancer

Julian Lum will lead a study to see how a person’s diet can strengthen their immune cells

Trial begins for Oak Bay father charged in Christmas Day deaths of two daughters

Andrew Berry pleaded not guilty to two counts of second-degree murder in deaths of two daughters

First cruise ship of the season docks in Victoria

The largest ship in the schedule due to arrive on May 12

VIDEO: Okanagan man charged with murder following shooting spree

Man facing three counts of first degree murder and one count of second degree murder

Vancouver Park Board urges pot event organizers to cancel 4-20 rap event

Organizers have hired rap singer Cypress Hill to headline the 2019 festival

800 former youth in care are using B.C.’s free post-secondary tuition program

Program launched in 2017 for students up to the age of 26 to attend post-secondary institutions

B.C. prosecutors get new guidelines for dealing with Indigenous accused

‘Bias, racism and systemic discrimination’ in criminal justice

Penticton residents in shock, grieve the loss of four killed in shooting spree

Rudi Winter was one of four people, two men and two women, who died in Penticton on Monday

‘800 years of history crumble before my eyes’: B.C. woman recounts Notre Dame fire

Blaze that gutted historic cathedral called ‘one of the saddest things I have seen in my life’

Fire out, organ intact but work ahead for charred Notre Dame

As France woke up in collective sadness, its richest businessman pledged $226 million for reconstruction

‘Terrible, terrible thing’: Former coaches of accused Salmon Arm shooter shocked

Matrix Gathergood, 25, excelled in football, rugby during his time at Salmon Arm Secondary

Prosecutor wraps up case in Bountiful child bride trial

A man is on trial for the alleged removal of his daughter into the U.S. to marry an American man

Most Read