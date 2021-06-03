Jim Townley, president of the Saanichton Village Association, and Christine Culham, Central Saanich chief administrative officer, flank Mayor Ryan Windsor during Wednesday’s groundbreaking for the new bike-and-ride facility now under construction in the village. (Wolf Depner/News Staff)

Jim Townley, president of the Saanichton Village Association, and Christine Culham, Central Saanich chief administrative officer, flank Mayor Ryan Windsor during Wednesday’s groundbreaking for the new bike-and-ride facility now under construction in the village. (Wolf Depner/News Staff)

Construction of bike-and-ride facility in Central Saanich off to the races

Facility will be located on historical spot where V&S train station once stood

Talk about good timing.

Work on the bike-and-ride facility in the Saanichton Village neighbourhood of Central Saanich has started early to coincide with Go By Bike Week in Greater Victoria. The Saanichton Village Association (SVA) and the District of Central Saanich announced the change this week.

“What started out as an SVA dream about (five) years ago has now turned into an official reality,” said Jim Townley, association president. “We’re all very excited to see this community collaboration finally come together.”

Mayor Ryan Windsor also welcomed the development.

“On behalf of council I would like to offer thanks to the Saanichton Village Association for their leadership in bringing this amazing addition for cyclists to the village,” he said.

Drawing shows an overhead view of the bike-and-ride facility now under construction in Saanichton Village. (Courtesy Finlayson Bonet Architecture)

The new amenity aligns with the municipality’s climate leadership plan and vision for a healthy and low carbon community, stated a release from the district, which projects an end-of-July opening date.

“With an Active Transportation Plan currently underway, this project will raise the profile of active transportation and provide a destination for residents and visitors.”

The new facility will stand on municipal-owned green space between Lisnoe Lane and Mt. Newton Cross Road, near Fresh Cup Café and across from the Prairie Inn.

The historical spot is the former location of the railway station for the Victoria and Sidney railway. Rail passengers reaching this spot could either continue on to Sidney or stay at the Prairie Inn.

RELATED: Central Saanich surveys residents’ thoughts on active transportation plan

The sheltering roof will include bike stands, where riders can securely lock their bikes. The station will also include a tire pump, repair station and an ebike charging point. Solar-powered lights will provide security and safety.

Multiple partners are participating in the project. Central Saanich is contributing infrastructure such as the foundation, landscaping and other services, connecting the facility to water and electricity for a total contribution of $43,000.

SVA will contribute just over $28,000 to build and erect the bike shelter, which will be somewhat larger than originally planned given required clearances for Capital Regional District easements.

The Sidney Rotary Club, Sidney Lions Club, several private donors and countless individuals also contributed to the project.

Do you have a story tip? Email: vnc.editorial@blackpress.ca.

Follow us on Twitter and Instagram, and like us on Facebook.

wolfgang.depner@peninsulanewsreview.com

CyclingSaanich PeninsulaTransportation

Previous story
Man, believed to be armed, arrested after he reportedly drove truck on B.C. legislature lawn

Just Posted

Floyd Pelkey, left of the Tsawout Nation and Eugene Sam of the Songhees Nation tend the sacred fire at the University of Victoria. The fire, which honours the memory of the 215 Indigenous children lost at a Kamloops residential school, is being kept burning through Friday (June 4). (Photo by Louise Major/UVic Photo Services)
Sacred fire burns at University of Victoria to honour 215 children

Everyone is welcome to sit by the fire, or lay down prayers or medicine

Jim Townley, president of the Saanichton Village Association, and Christine Culham, Central Saanich chief administrative officer, flank Mayor Ryan Windsor during Wednesday’s groundbreaking for the new bike-and-ride facility now under construction in the village. (Wolf Depner/News Staff)
Construction of bike-and-ride facility in Central Saanich off to the races

Facility will be located on historical spot where V&S train station once stood

James Taylor, a Saanich resident and member of the Curve Lake First Nation in Ontario, will lead a Greater Victoria healing walk on June 3. He’ll be tying 215 orange ribbons along the Pat Bay Highway in memory of the 215 Indigenous children whose remains were discovered last week in Kamloops. (Black Press Media file photo)
Indigenous man to lead healing walk Thursday on Hwy. 17 through Greater Victoria

Saanich resident James Taylor will hang 215 orange ribbons to honour residential school children

Local Indigenous leaders participate in a healing ceremony at Mungo Martin House in Victoria on May 31 for the 215 children whose remains were found near a former residential school in Kamloops last week. A new campaign launched Tuesday by Indigenous leaders to search former residential schools on Vancouver Island themselves has already surpassed its fundraising goal. (Black Press Media file photo)
Indigenous leaders want Vancouver Island residential schools searched for victims

Fundraiser launched to finance use of ground-penetrating radar technology

Man taken into custody after pedestrian was found deceased at scene (Black Press Media File Photo)
Altercation led to pedestrian death near Uptown centre, Saanich police say

Man taken into custody at scene of fatal incident on Douglas Street

People walk in Lake Ontario on a warm sunny day at Woodbine Beach during the COVID-19 pandemic in Toronto on Tuesday, May 25, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Nathan Denette
Warm, dry summer expected across much of Canada, Weather Network predicts

Forest fires in B.C. is higher than normal, with higher temperatures and less precipitation

Anyone with information on any of these individuals is asked to call 1-800-222-TIPS (8477) or visit the website victoriacrimestoppers.ca for more information.
Greater Victoria Crime Stoppers wanted list for the week of June 1

Greater Victoria Crime Stoppers is seeking the public’s help in locating the… Continue reading

(Black Press Media file photo)
POLL: Are you taking part in this week’s Go By Bike Week?

Residents across Greater Victoria are on a roll this week as the… Continue reading

Montreal Canadiens’ Nick Suzuki (14) scores on Winnipeg Jets goaltender Connor Hellebuyck (37) as Blake Wheeler (26) and Derek Forbort (24) defend during first-period NHL Stanley Cup playoff hockey action in Winnipeg, Wednesday, June 2, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/John Woods
Canadiens beat Jets 5-3 in Game 1, Montreal forward Jake Evans taken off on stretcher

NHL playoffs: Evans takes big hit from Winnipeg forward Mark Scheifele

Provincial health officer Dr. Bonnie Henry says B.C.’s mandatory mask order could be gone as soon as July as COVID-19 infection rates fall and vaccination rises. (B.C. government)
B.C.’s COVID-19 infections below 200 for second day Wednesday

71% of adults vaccinated, ahead of travel target for June 15

A recent UBC study found 8 in 10 trans boys and 6 in 10 trans girls in B.C. said they’d been bullied in the past year. (Unsplash)
B.C.’s gender-diverse teens 6x more likely to experience ‘extreme stress’: UBC study

Researchers say family and school support can cushion the blow of bullying for these students

Minister for Women and Gender Equality and Rural Economic Development Maryam Monsef speaks during a press conference in Ottawa on Monday, Nov. 9, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Sean Kilpatrick
Majority of Conservative MPs vote in favour of defeated sex-selective abortion bill

Conservative Leader Erin O’Toole opposed bill, but gave his caucus a free vote

Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Finance Chrystia Freeland participates in a virtual discussion from Ottawa on Monday, May 3, 2021, with seniors from Residence Memphremagog in Magog, Quebec. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Sean Kilpatrick
Freeland says feds will voice concerns to Air Canada over executive bonuses

Federal finance minister calls airline’s $10 million payouts ‘inappropriate’

A man attends a climate change protest in Montreal on Saturday, Sept. 26, 2020. A report by the Canadian Institute for Climate Choices says climate change will add more than $100 billion to Canada’s health-care costs by mid-century. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Graham Hughes
Climate change health costs to top $100B by mid-century: report

Canadian Institute for Climate Choices report considered air quality, diseases and temperatures

Most Read