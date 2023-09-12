Construction of new Campbell River ferry terminal to begin in October

The project is expected to take approximately 10 – 12 months for completion

BC Ferries expects construction on a new ferry terminal for the Campbell River to Quadra Island route to begin at the end of October.

BC Ferries issued a Request for Proposals (RFP) on Aug. 28 to secure a contractor to build a new 155 square metre modern terminal building at the Campbell River terminal to replace the ageing existing structure.

“We expect to award a contract to the successful bidder on October 2, 2023. The earliest the contractor would mobilize is October 30, 2023,” BC Ferries spokesperson Deborah Marshall said.

The project is expected to take approximately 10 – 12 months for completion.

During construction, customers will notice a slightly modified ticketing process. A toll booth will be positioned at the entrance to the terminal and a ticket agent will process payments using a mobile point of sale device. There will be a temporary reduction in the size of the vehicle holding compound at various times as contractors use some vehicle holding lanes as a lay-up area for construction materials. There will be washroom trailers on hand for customers during construction.

The new terminal building will include an indoor passenger ticketing area for better one-on-one service and a self-serve kiosk for customers. The new building will include new washroom facilities and provisions for a second vehicle ticketing booth will be installed during construction. There will also be a new exit lane from the pre-ticketing area installed, improved drop-off.

“We look forward to completing the new terminal building next year,” Marshall said.

