Margie Shenduk, director of operations with with Casman Group of Companies, speaks during Friday’s official ground-breaking for the Cameo mixed residential-development. It will eventually house Sidney’s Star Cinema currently operating out of a temporary space. (Brennen Smith/News Staff)

Construction of Sidney’s Cameo project officially underway

Mixed residential-commercial development will house Sidney’s Star Cinema

Construction of a mixed commercial-residential development that will eventually house Sidney’s Star Cinema is officially underway following an official ground-breaking Friday morning.

Plans for the Cameo call for 45 residential units on top of two commercials plus the new, old home of the Star Cinema.

RELATED: Sidney’s Star Cinema to open in new temporary location in the new year

RELATED: Curtain closes on Sidney’s Star Cinema location

It currently operates out of a temporary space in the 9800-block of Fifth St. after closing its historic location at the corner of Sidney Avenue and Third Street, where it had operated for more than twenty years.

It had screened its last movie at that location Dec. 8, 2019 before re-opening its temporary location in early January.

RELATED: New Star Cinema project approved

RELATED: Sidney’s Star Cinema has a temporary home

The theatre plans to operate out of its temporary space for up to 30 months as construction of the Cameo unfolds.

Demolition of the Star Cinema as well as an adjacent building took place earlier this year.

Like us on Facebook and follow @wolfgang_depner

wolfgang.depner@peninsulanewsreview.com

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Behind the scenes, scientists prep for COVID-19 vaccine test
Next story
Feds secure plane to bring Canadians home from coronavirus-stricken Grand Princess

Just Posted

City gives green light to downtown affordable housing development

Chard Development’s Cook Street Plaza will include 104 below-market units

Bee Gees magic on stage at Elements Casino

The Australian Bee Gees tribute act hits the stage April 10 in the Platinum Room

Judge rules Victoria drug traffickers arrest was lawful

Accused attempt to have evidence thrown out of trafficking case

Construction of Sidney’s Cameo project officially underway

Mixed residential-commercial development will house Sidney’s Star Cinema

Memorial started for mother fatally shot outside Langford home

35-year-old suspect arrested in Saanich Saturday morning

VIDEO: Elizabeth Warren makes SNL cameo after dropping out of Democratic race

Warren made fun of how she was portrayed during campaign

Feds secure plane to bring Canadians home from coronavirus-stricken Grand Princess

There are 237 Canadians on board the cruise ship

‘Incredibly thoughtful, compassionate’: B.C.’s Dr. Bonnie Henry resolves to ‘break’ COVID-19

B.C.’s top doctor has been part of the fight against SARS, ebola, flu

6 new COVID-19 cases in B.C., including ‘outbreak’ at care home

A total of 27 presumptive cases of the novel coronavirus now detected in the province

Tim Hortons to scrap Roll Up The Rim cups amid COVID-19 fears

Prizes will be handed out online instead

COVID-19 stricken Grand Princess with 237 Canadians on board cleared to dock in California

At least 57 people in Canada have COVID-19

Online threats, racism causing fear for Indigenous women: MMIWG commissioner

A commissioner wonders if Indigenous women feel any safer with threats levelled during recent anti-pipeline protests

Ricketts, Whitecaps ruin Chicharito’s LA Galaxy home debut

Vancouver scores in 74th minute for 1-0 victory

‘Never expected this’: Okanagan contestant among finalists for Inked Magazine Cover Girl

Kelowna’s Stasi Raptis hopes to advance to her group’s top five for a shot at $25,000

Most Read