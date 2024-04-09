Construction resumes on UBCO’s downtown Kelowna campus, despite evacuations

Construction has resulted in four neighbouring properties being evacuated

UBC Properties Trust has started construction again on the University of BC Okanagan downtown Kelowna campus project.

Excavating work had previously been on hold as four neighbouring buildings, the latest being low-income apartments Hadgraft Wilson Place, were evacuated after the structures began to crack and deteriorate.

Excavation work resumed on April 9.

In an email to Black Press, Media Relations Strategist with UBCO Patty Wellborn wrote, “We are advised by professional engineers that the shoring wall remains stable and that raising the excavation depth will also mitigate future soil settlement on adjacent land, including Hadgraft Wilson Place (HWP). In accordance with City of Kelowna regulatory conditions, work on-site is subject to the city’s approval and regulatory process prior to proceeding. This process requires geotechnical and structural engineering design to be peer-reviewed. The project team continues to remain in contact with both HWP, Pathways and the City of Kelowna regarding construction activities.”

The work is expected to take two weeks. Engineering teams are expected to be monitoring soil conditions and sharing progress with city staff and Pathways Abilities Society, the organization overseeing Hadgraft.

Residents from Hadgraft Wilson Place were informed on April 5 that it would be at least another two weeks before they may get to return home.

