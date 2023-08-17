Construction starting in fall for new Victoria airport hotel

The three-storey building will feature 129 studio, one-bedroom and two-bedroom units

The Victoria Airport Authority has approved construction of a 129-room hotel on the airport’s commercialized property.

In a news release Thursday (Aug. 17), the airport said the new TownePlace Suites by Marriott hotel will be built at the corner of Highway 17 and Beacon Avenue West by Kothari Group.

“We are pleased to see this project coming to Victoria International Airport and the Greater Victoria Area,” said VAA president and CEO, Geoff Dickson. “The addition of the TownePlace Suites Hotel at YYJ will provide travellers and visitors to the region with convenient access not only to the airport and Sidney, but also to the many amenities and services in the area and the Pat Bay highway into Victoria.”

The new hotel is intended as the region’s first extended stay hotel, according to the release, and will feature a combination of studio, one-bedroom, and two-bedroom units – each with fully equipped kitchens – spread over three storeys. The building will also feature a fitness centre, swimming pool and 1,500 square feet of meeting space.

A restaurant will also feature in the development, with the brand expected to be announced at a later date.

Construction is set to start in the fall and be completed by late spring 2025.

As part of VAA’s development permit approval process, the project was presented to the Town of Sidney for review and comment in fall 2022. Council’s comments included recommended enhancements to the hotel’s exterior design to reflect its relationship to the area and visual presence at the corner of Highway 17 and Beacon Avenue, Sidney’s main commercial thoroughfare. In consultation with VAA as well as Marriott, Kothari Group undertook a re-design of the hotel’s exterior, introducing architectural elements and features which will add to its visual interest and sense of place.

“We appreciate Kothari Group’s commitment to the success of the project by refining the hotel’s design and creating what will truly be an outstanding facility appreciated by visitors to the region,” said Dickson. “Kothari Group’s collaborative approach throughout the design and review phase has resulted in a development proposal that we are all extremely excited about.”

Art installations and naming within the hotel will reflect the culture and heritage of the WSANEC people, with Kothari collaborating with the WSANEC.

Destination Greater Victoria CEO Paul Nursey said he and his organization are excited about the announcement, and what the addition of an airport hotel will mean for visitors to the region.

