Steve Clegg, City of Chilliwack environmental services specialist, sampling pink discharge from a pipe near the Camp Slough.

‘Contaminated’ waterway in Fraser Valley turns pink

Citizen called provincial reps, who told City of Chilliwack about the slough appearing reddish pink

A section of a waterway in the Fraser Valley has turned a reddish pink.

A resident contacted provincial officials, who then reported that information to City of Chilliwack on April 4, that an unknown substance had been discharged into the slough on Fairfield Island that made it turn a pinkish hue.

City staff visited the site and confirmed the water appeared to be “significantly contaminated.”

Reports were subsequently made to Fisheries and Oceans Canada and the Ministry of the Environment.

The low water level this spring may have kept the contamination to that section of the slough, staff said, since it didn’t appear to be spreading too quickly.

READ MORE: Work plan for Camp Slough

@CHWKjourno
jfeinberg@theprogress.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

 

A section of the Camp Slough appears to have turned pink. (Submitted)

Previous story
Pence says Venezuelan president ‘must go’

Just Posted

Victoria approves first legally operating cannabis dispensary

The Cloud Nine Collective is the first dispensary to receive a municipal business licence

Take a Look! 20th annual art exhibition set to liven up vacant Fort Street storefront

Victoria Arts Council prepares to host the Look Show while celebrating 50 years in the community

Vancouver Island’s only adoption agency closes after 30 years

Choices Adoption and Counselling will close on May 31

RCMP won’t connect man arrested in Sooke with Langford shooting

Man arrested early Friday morning to appear in court again June 27

Updated View Royal parks map shows new trails and play areas

Town of View Royal produced map highlights amenities

Necropsy on grey whale aims to unlock secrets of its death (*warning graphic content)

Oceans and Fisheries Canada conducts investigation of whale found dead near Sidney

Greater Victoria Wanted List for the week of April 2

Greater Victoria Crime Stoppers is seeking the public’s help in locating the… Continue reading

POLL: Are you registered as an organ donor?

April is Organ Donation Awareness month. Each year, there are approximately 4,500… Continue reading

Cascadia Liquor celebrates Quadra location’s grand opening

The party goes April 5 to 7

Province concerned over allegations of B.C. social worker with fake degree

The ministry has issued a statement regarding Robert Riley Saunder’s employment

Museum, hospital expansion to use mass timber, John Horgan says

Premier calls for new strategies for Interior forest companies

‘Free Willy’ bill demands end to whale captivity

MPs vote in favour of Bill S-203

B.C. epilepsy patient refuses to leave Vancouver hospital until needs are met

Tavia Marlatt is scheduled to meet with Langley Memorial Hospital officials on Friday, April 5.

VIDEO: Green Shirt Day to honour Humboldt Broncos organ donor

The ‘Logan Boulet Effect’ inspired more than 100,000 Canadians to register as organ donors

Most Read