Contentious Saratoga Speedway expansion gets tentative green light

Plan to rezone now in province’s hands, a final vote may come in Comox Valley this Fall
Connor McDowell
web1_220504-cvr-s-saratoga-1_1
Drivers are seen lined up at Saratoga Speedway in 2022 during the season kick-off. The Speedway yesterday, Aug. 15, 2023, passed another checkpoint on its process to build a campground on site. (File photo by Doug Waller)

Saratoga Speedway is racing for the finish line.

The speedway yesterday rounded another bend in the road, as its application for a campground passed third reading at the Comox Valley Regional District. The electoral directors’ vote came back 2-1, passing the rezoning application up to the province for review.

British Columbia’s Ministry of Transportation and Infrastructure is the next stop on the road. The provincial authority must approve before Comox Valley electoral directors can submit a fourth and final vote.

The ministry is expected to give its answer sometime this Fall.

If approved, Comox Valley Regional District could schedule the last local vote to take-place quickly afterward, such as the following week. The vote would be the last stage of a years-long process that has spurred controversy among Comox Valley residents.

One of the few auto-racing facilities remaining on the Island, Saratoga had recently resubmitted plans to add 147 campsites at its site approximately midway between Courtenay and Campbell River.

