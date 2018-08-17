Controlled blasting will begin today at CFB Esquimalt. The blasts will happen once per week in the evening, between 7 p.m. and 10 p.m. from Aug. 17 to Oct. 1. File photo

Controlled blasting starting tonight at CFB Esquimalt

Residents may hear whistles and blasts weekly between now and Oct. 1

Anyone living near CFB Esquimalt may hear whistles and blastings starting tonight and running weekly until Oct. 1.

The controlled blastings are scheduled to run between 7 p.m. and 10 p.m., and will happen during high tides to mitigate environmental efforts.

Before the blasts there will be 12 pre-blast whistles, and afterwards there will be five more whistles.

Base officials stress that all blasting will be in a controlled site and pose no danger to neighbours. They say explosions are small in scale, and residents are much more likely to hear the whistles than anything else.


nicole.crescenzi@vicnews.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter
and Instagram

Previous story
Vancouver Island community under evacuation alert due to wildfire
Next story
Metchosin construction site closed for police investigation

Just Posted

Controlled blasting starting tonight at CFB Esquimalt

Residents may hear whistles and blasts weekly between now and Oct. 1

Metchosin construction site closed for police investigation

Closure believed to be linked to something found at DND site

New 84-unit seniors housing in Saanich constructed to Built Green standards

Mount Doug Manor an example of Built Green on a big scale

UPDATED: Bail conditions released for Esquimalt man facing multiple sexual assault charges

71-year old Kit Wong practiced acupuncture from his home during the time of the assaults

Victoria police seize over one kilo of fentanyl, guns and cars

Andrew Ritch is facing charges of drug trafficking and firearm offences

Happy birthday Boler: An anniversary gathering of the cutest campers in Winnipeg

Hundreds of the unique trailers in Winnipeg to celebrate the 50th anniversary of the Manitoba invention

21% of people admit to being addicted to their phone: poll

Smartphone usage surpasses TV time in B.C. homes, a new survey suggests

Firefighters “beat down” flames outside of Vancouver Island village

Tiny coastal town of Zeballos on edge following evacuation alert

Tim Hortons says its China expansion will include menu with congee, matcha

Coffee chain plans to open 1,500 stores in Asia over the next decade

How to help B.C. wildfire victims

Donations being taken by many organizations, BC Hydro waiving bills

Whole city of Kimberley on an evacuation alert due to wildfires

Residents woke up Friday morning being told to get ready to leave any moment

Feds to allow charities to engage in political, but not partisan, activity

The plan is to allow charities to pursue political activities

Trump suggests Canada has been sidelined from latest NAFTA negotiations

Canadian officials have insisted they’re unfazed by being left out of the discussions

B.C. judge who cried during a victim statement to rule on recusing herself

The judge will decide if she’ll disqualify herself from sentencing a man for sexual assault

Most Read