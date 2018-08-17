Controlled blasting starting tonight at CFB Esquimalt

Residents may hear whistles and blasts weekly between now and Oct. 1

Controlled blasting will begin today at CFB Esquimalt. The blasts will happen once per week in the evening, between 7 p.m. and 10 p.m. from Aug. 17 to Oct. 1. File photo

Anyone living near CFB Esquimalt may hear whistles and blastings starting tonight and running weekly until Oct. 1.

The controlled blastings are scheduled to run between 7 p.m. and 10 p.m., and will happen during high tides to mitigate environmental efforts.

Before the blasts there will be 12 pre-blast whistles, and afterwards there will be five more whistles.

Base officials stress that all blasting will be in a controlled site and pose no danger to neighbours. They say explosions are small in scale, and residents are much more likely to hear the whistles than anything else.



