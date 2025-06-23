Controversial FortisBC wildfire shutoff policy approved

The new wildfire safety measures were postposed and under review

After backlash and concern from communities in the Southern Interior led to the temporary suspension and review of FortisBC's newest safety measures, the British Columbia Utilities Commission (BCUC) has finally reached a decision on the issue.

On June 23, BCUC made its decision regarding FortisBC's proposed Public Safety Power Shutoff (PSPS) policy, finding the measures to be consistent with its Electric Tariff. FortisBC had been waiting to hear back from the commission since May 20 when it submitted its suspended policy for review due to public concern.

The PSPS would proactively shut off power in selected areas in advance of extreme weather, and was designed to protect communities and electricity systems against wildfires. The policy can now move forward with BCUC's approval.

"We acknowledge the BCUC’s findings regarding the need for continued engagement with communities and affected parties," senior corporate communications advisor Gary Toft said. "We value the feedback we have received and will continue to engage with our customers, Indigenous, local and provincial governments and community partners."

Toft added that the priority continues to be keeping the power on "safely and reliably" for customers.

"The PSPS policy is intended as a last-resort, preventative measure—used temporarily and only when necessary—to reduce the risk of wildfires and protect the people and communities we serve," he said.

FortisBC is considering its next steps as it moves towards implementing the PSPS.

Back on May 8, Spencer Coyne, Princeton Mayor and Regional District of Okanagan Similkameen Director alongside other directors tore into FortisBC's staff at presentation, over its planned proactive power shutoffs for feeder lines.

Coyne stated that the policy has consequences for the town, including impacting the local economy, hindering local residents' access to basic necessities and forcing the evacuation of high-risk individuals, who are reliant on electrical services for medical equipment.

Among the issues was the lack of any consultation with the impacted communities and the local governments prior to FortisBC making the announcement of its plan at the end of April.

That was when the formal complaint was filed with the Utilities Commission alleging that the proposed shutoffs would violate the Utilities Commission Act (UCA) and also to send formal letters to FortisBC and multiple provincial ministers.