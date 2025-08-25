Controversial singer, Sean Feucht, hosts Abbotsford show without incident

City of Abbotsford had previously denied a permit for Feucht's Mill Lake Park concert

Controversial American musician Sean Feucht held a concert in Abbotsford on Aug. 24, drawing hundreds of attendees, without any safety incidents taking place.

After weeks of heavy public discourse surrounding controversial Christian singer Sean Feucht's Abbotsford show, the big day finally came, lacking the potential safety issues that many were worried it might bring if it went ahead in a public space.

Instead, the concert went ahead on a private farm near the U.S. border, with hundreds in attendance and no apparent protester presence or other issues.

The drama related to this event began when Feucht, who is an American musician with links to the MAGA movement, announced he was bringing his short Canadian tour to Abbotsford.

A rise in public objections from Abbotsford residents began spreading on social media almost immediately, resulting in the City of Abbotsford rejecting the show's permit to take place at Mill Lake Park, citing potential safety concerns as the reason why.

Similar actions were also taken in other Canadian cities where shows were scheduled, including Halifax, Quebec City, Winnipeg, and West Kelowna.

A couple of weeks later, it was announced the show would not be cancelled and was instead moving to a private location at 197 Clearbrook Rd., which Feucht described as being a very fitting spot for this leg of the tour to come to an end.

"It's been crazy, there's been a lot of resistance, it's been a lot of wildness, but yet there's been so much glory," Feucht said.

On Sunday (Aug. 24), Feucht finally held his very publicized show, with what appeared to be hundreds of people in attendance.

His final show of the 11-city Canadian tour included a variety of religious songs, a First Nations honouring ceremony hosted by Envoy of Indigenous Embassy Jerusalem Grand Chief Lynda Prince, and other activities.

Members of the Abbotsford Police Department were in attendance, but Const. Scott McClure explained that no police action was required.

"We had several officers deployed to 197 Clearbrook Rd. yesterday, however, everything was reported to have gone smoothly and without incident on our end," McClure said.

Now that the Abbotsford show has come and gone, Feucht will be returning to the U.S. to continue with his string of shows.