Controversial Victoria mural vandalized

The Victoria police department is looking for a suspect after a section of the ‘More Justice, More Peace’ mural was spray-painted over. (VicPD handout)

Police are looking for a suspect and witnesses after the “More Justice, More Peace” mural in downtown Victoria was vandalized.

The Victoria Police Department was called to Bastion Square just before 8 p.m. on Sept. 11 for a report that the letter ‘S’ in the mural had been vandalized with spray paint. Witnesses reported a suspect spraying paint over the ‘ACAB’ portion in the letter and adding “9-11 Never Forget” in dark blue spray paint.

READ MORE: City of Victoria asks for removal of acronym ‘A.C.A.B.’ from BIPOC mural

The suspect left the area before police arrived.

VicPD described the suspect as a Caucasian man, wearing a black ball cap, red T-shirt, green camouflage pattern pants and black shoes.

The portion of the mural has since been partially repaired.

Controversy has surrounded the mural, which was painted by a group of artists on Aug. 14. Letters in the mural were sponsored by local businesses and the City of Victoria also provided a grant to cover costs.

At the end of August, the city asked the group to remove the acronym A.C.A.B., which is commonly known as “All Cops are Bastards.”

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to contact VicPD’s non-emergency line at 250-995-7654, extension one. To report anonymously, call Greater Victoria Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

Do you have a story tip? Email: vnc.editorial@blackpress.ca.

Follow us on Twitter and Instagram, and like us on Facebook.

VicPD