Convicted Island sex offender ‘Grandpa Gary’ arrested for breaching prohibition order

Part of Edward Gary Bolderson’s sentencing required him to stay away from parks and children

A convicted North Island sex offender known as “Grandpa Gary” is facing charges for breaching orders tied to his conviction and release.

Edward Gary Bolderson, an 82-year-old male who was convicted in 2018 in Port Hardy of sexual offences against two children, was arrested by the Richmond RCMP for breaching a ban on being in a public place near children.

On Aug. 12, the Richmond RCMP Strike Force stated it had observed a vehicle associated to Bolderson parked in the 15000 block of River Road in the Lower Mainland community.

“Checks conducted on the man determined he had conditions to not attend any public park,” noted a statement from Cpl. Adriana O’Malley. “Richmond RCMP Mobile Enforcement Team subsequently arrested and held the man in-custody for allegedly breaching his order of prohibition in relation to children.”

Bolderson has been charged with one count of fail to comply with prohibitions regarding children and has been remanded into custody.

He was previously sentenced to 18 months in jail after pleading guilty to two separate counts of touching a child for a sexual purpose in provincial court in Port Hardy in 2018.

Part of Bolderson’s sentencing required him to register as a sex offender.

READ: Vancouver Island man gets 18 months for sexually abusing 2 young girls

@NIGazette

editor@northislandgazette.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

crime