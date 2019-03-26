Madilyn Harks.

Convicted pedophile from B.C. raises fears after move to Ontario

Police have issued a warning about Madilyn Harks in Brampton

A convicted pedophile who first victimized children in Langley is the target of the ire of an Ontario mayor after she was placed a halfway house in his city.

Madilyn Harks, formerly known as Matthew Harks, pleaded guilty in 2004 to two counts of sexually assaulting children while he was living in Walnut Grove.

In all, Harks has been convicted of three sexual assaults against girls under the age of eight, according to a warning issued by the Peel Regional Police in Ontario. Harks, now 36, victimized neighbours and a fellow church congregation member.

Following her release from prison in 2010, she was convicted of breaches of her release conditions and imprisoned again for 330 days.

Harks has been placed under a long-term supervision order. She is banned from public pools, day cares, school grounds, playgrounds, community centres, or being in the presence of any children under age 14 unless with an adult approved by her parole supervisor.

On March 22, the Peel Regional Police released a photo of Harks and warned that she will be living in the Brampton area, and that she is considered a safety risk to the public.

Brampton Mayor Patrick Brown lashed out with an open letter to Attorney General Caroline Mulroney and Community Safety and Correctional Services Minister Sylvia Jones.

“I am asking for your immediate assistance in our community’s desire to reverse the decision by the Correctional Service of Canada to ‘dump’ Madilyn Harks (formerly Matthew Harks in downtown Brampton,” Brown wrote.

“The fact that Ms. Harks is in a halfway house instead of jail is a clear example that our justice system is broken,” he added.

Although she remains under a long-term supervision order, Harks has finished her jail sentence nine years ago.

The Peel Police noted “she remains a Canadian citizen and her rights are guaranteed under the Charter of Rights and Freedoms. As such, Peel Regional Police will act to protect these rights if they are infringed.”

Previous story
VicPD seek witnesses to the assault of a youth
Next story
Trump says investigation abused him, led to ‘evil things’

Just Posted

‘It’s like coming back home’: Athletes training for 2019 Warrior Games healing physically, mentally

Veterans and active Canadian Armed Forces members train at CFB Esquimalt March 25 to 29

Police appeal for public’s help after suspicious man follows woman around Centennial Park trails

Police seeking witnesses or anyone with a dash cam in the area on March 21

Esquimalt considers different ways to spend $17-million amenity fund

The Township received the sum from the CRD for housing the region’s wastewater treatment plant

Victoria leading the country for highest increase in debt-to-income rate

A 240 per cent jump was recorded from 1999 to 2016

Expect delays on Esquimalt Road for the next 48 hours

Wastewater treatment project expected to cause delays during morning and afternoon commutes

Trump takes victory lap; Dems still seek full Mueller report

Trump urged Republicans to figure out a way to repeal President Barack Obama’s signature health care law

POLL: Do you still have a landline telephone?

With smart phones becoming an indispensable part of modern-day life, more and… Continue reading

Greater Victoria Wanted List for the week of March 26

Greater Victoria Crime Stoppers is seeking the public’s help in locating the… Continue reading

Most B.C. residents ‘concerned’ about recent measles outbreaks: poll

23 per cent of British Columbians doubt the need for vaccines

VIDEO: Homicide team called in after three killed in Surrey car crash

Investigators ask public to come forward with information, dashcam video

Stranger climbs onto B.C. family’s second-floor balcony, lights fire in barbecue

Incident in Abbotsford terrifies family with two-year-old boy

VIDEO: 13-year-old killed in B.C. crash that involved five kids

The children range in age from six to 17.

Canada’s board gender diversity behind U.S. as resources, small firms lag: TD

It’s an improvement from 2011, when the U.S. outpaced Canada in eight out of 10 industries

Statistics Canada reports trade deficit shrinks to $4.2B in January

Economists had expected a deficit of $3.5 billion for January

Most Read