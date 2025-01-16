Convicted sex offender charged with Castlegar child sex crimes

Danny Edward Depew charged with child luring and arrange/agree a sexual offence against a child

A convicted sex offender is facing new child luring and sexual offence charges in Castlegar.

Danny Edward Depew, 56, has been charged with telecommunicating to lure a child under 16, making sexually explicit material available to a a child under 16, arrange/agree on sexual offence against a child and a breach of probation all connected to an Aug. 3, 2024 incident in Castlegar, according to the provincial court database.

Depew appeared in Castlegar Court on Jan. 15 by video from a correctional facility.

His appearance was scheduled to elect a form of trial, either by judge or jury. But his lawyers asked for more time because they have yet to receive all of the reports related to searches of Depew's electronic devices.

The request was granted and Depew's next court appearance is scheduled for Feb. 12.

Depew has a long history of sexual offences and most recently spent time in prison after pleading guilty in 2020 to telecommunicating to lure a child under 16 and failing to comply with a prohibition order. He was sentenced to 2.5 years in jail plus three years probation for those crimes, which took place in Abbotsford, B.C.

Depew’s lifetime prohibition order includes conditions such as: not attending a public park or swimming area where kids under the age of 16 are likely to be present; not working or volunteering where he would be in a position of authority towards kids under the age of 16; and not having any contact with anyone under the age of 16, unless under supervision by a person the court deems appropriate.

In 2019, Depew was one of eight men caught in an Ontario police child exploitation probe and was charged with three counts of luring a person under 16 and breach of his probation order.

Depew was also the subject of previous public warnings in Calgary.

The Calgary Police Service first warned the public in December 2010 that Depew was being released from prison after serving a 5.5 year sentence for two counts of sexual assault and three counts of sexual exploitation.

Depew’s charges related to his having sex with three teenage girls in 2003 after he lured them to his home.

Calgary police again notified the public in May 2013 that Depew was being released into the community, this time after serving an 18-month sentence for breaching a peace bond.

They said his criminal history included convictions in Alberta for sexual assault, sexual exploitation of a person with a disability, assault, dangerous operation of a motor vehicle, break-and-enter, and causing a disturbance.

Court records in 2012, after Depew pleaded guilty to four counts of breaching his court-ordered conditions in Calgary, indicated that he had been diagnosed with pedophilia and “has fantasies that include sexual sadism.”

“Throughout his past periods of incarceration, he has refused to participate in many sexual offender programs and/or lacked motivation to complete same,” the judge wrote at the time.

With files from Vikki Hopes