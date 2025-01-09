 Skip to content
Convicted U.S. Capitol rioter arrested after snowboarding in Whistler

The Canada Border Services Agency described Antony Vo as ‘a fugitive from U.S. justice’
The Canadian Press
An American rioter sentenced to nine months in jail south of the border after storming the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021, has been arrested in British Columbia. In this Jan. 6, 2021, file photo, violent insurrectionists loyal to President Donald Trump scale the west wall of the U.S. Capitol in Washington. THE CANADIAN PRESS/AP-Jose Luis Magana

An American man convicted for his part in the riot on the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6 has been arrested in the ski resort of Whistler, B.C.

The Canada Border Services Agency says in a statement that Antony Vo, described as “a fugitive from U.S. justice,” was arrested on Monday without incident.

Vo, who was seen on CBC footage snowboarding at the ski resort, was seeking political asylum, and posted on social media that he was happy the Canadian government had accepted his basis of claim.

He also posted a government document that asks him to return for the interview about the claim, a document which Vo’s lawyer, Damilola Asuni, says “appears legitimate” after a comparison was made with the one on his record.

Canada border services says it has no record of Vo, who is 32 years old, of entering the country and it has an obligation to remove all foreign nationals who are inadmissible to Canada.

The U.S. Attorney’s Office says Vo was convicted last June of disorderly conduct and other offences for his role in the 2021 attack on the Capitol, but left for Canada instead of reporting to prison.

In a video interview with the CBC, Vo was seen smiling and snowboarding in Whistler, and said he planned to be home for the start of the Lunar New Year at the end of January if he gets a full pardon from U.S. president-elect Donald Trump once he takes the office.

Canada border services says more than 14,000 foreign nationals were removed from Canada between Jan. 1 and Oct. 31 of last year for immigration and refugee law violations.

