Cook/Finlayson intersection closed as Victoria police investigate serious crash

Police looking for witnesses, video footage

Victoria police are seeking witnesses and video footage of a crash at Cook and Finlayson streets that sent one driver to hospital with potentially life-threatening injuries. (Jake Romphf/News Staff)

The Cook and Finlayson streets intersection is closed as police continue to investigate a crash that led to potentially life-threatening injuries.

Shortly before 7 a.m. Wednesday (Aug. 17), emergency crews responded to the intersection for a collision involving a vehicle and a motorcycle.

The male driver of the motorcycle was taken to hospital with potentially life-threatening injuries.

The Victoria Police Department is looking for witnesses and video from the area at approximately 6:45 a.m.

Anyone with information can contact VicPD at 250-995-7654, ext. 1, or report anonymously to Greater Victoria Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

