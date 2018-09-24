Woodwynn Farms was purchased by the province via BC Housing and will become a therapeutic farm. (Hugo Wong/News File Photo)

Cool Aid Society cleans up Woodwynn Farms

Casual labour pool helps to clear debris

Cool Aid Society’s Community Casual Labour Pool is set to clean up Woodwynn Farms.

“This is especially meaningful for our workers,” said Cool Aid Community Casual Labour Pool coordinator Wendy Stone in a press release, “some of whom have had their own experiences with addictions and recovery. They are delighted to have the opportunity to help prepare a farm where more people can recover from their addictions.”

Workers will clear a large amount of debris from the farm and sort recyclables from trash. Six workers started Monday to work 10 days, 8:30-4 p.m. at the site (7789 W. Saanich Road.)

The Labour Pool connects workers with diverse skills and experience to homeowners and businesses in the Capital Region who are looking for casual workers to help out. As well as general labour, the Labour Pool has many skilled and ticketed individuals ready to work in carpentry, plumbing, electrical, etc.

Home and business owners/managers who want to learn more can contact Wendy Stone, the Labour Pool coordinator, at 250-388-9296 or wstone@CoolAid.org.


reporter@peninsulanewsreview.com
